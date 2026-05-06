Texas Leads Nation For March Job Gains

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas as America’s economic engine with today’s U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment release showing Texas led all states with a gain of 46,800 nonfarm jobs over the month of March.

“Texas is where free enterprise flourishes and jobs grow,” said Governor Abbott. “With the best business climate in the nation and a highly skilled and growing workforce, Texas is America’s economic engine. There is no better place to build a business, raise a family, and pursue a more prosperous future.”

Labor market data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas added 46,800 nonfarm jobs over the month of March, reaching a new high of 14,403,500 total jobs.

Texas gained 117,200 jobs from March 2025 to March 2026, outpacing the national annual job growth rate.

Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,236,600.

The Texas labor force totaled 15,916,600 after adding 82,200 people over the last 12-month period.

Texas has now gained nearly 2.6 million jobs since January 2015 when Governor Abbott took office.

On Monday, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas winning the 2026 Prosperity Cup awarded annually by Site Selection magazine to the top-performing state for job-creating business investment.