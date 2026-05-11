PERIMICE-209CW Brings Type-C Simplicity and Clean Design to Modern Workspaces

Concise & descriptive: The PERIMICE-209CW wired USB-C mouse in white, featuring a symmetrical ambidextrous design, scroll wheel, and USB Type-C connector — built for modern, hygiene-conscious workspaces. The PERIMICE-209CW pairs effortlessly with a wide range of systems — compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS right out of the box, no setup required. Caption: Plug in and get to work. The PERIMICE-209CW features native USB-C cable connectivity with a 4.9 ft cable — no adapters, no hassle, just reliable wired performance for modern devices.

Perixx launches the PERIMICE-209CW — a wired USB-C mouse with a clean white design built for modern offices, classrooms, and hygiene-sensitive workspaces.

We continue to see growing demand for peripherals that work seamlessly with modern USB Type-C devices, so we would like to bring more options to the marketplace.” — Jonah Liang, CEO of Perixx Computer

DüSSELDORF, DEUTSCHLAND (DEU), GERMANY, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perixx announces the release of the PERIMICE-209CW , a sleek and practical wired mouse designed for today’s evolving work environments. Combining modern USB Type-C connectivity with a clean white design, the PERIMICE-209CW delivers reliable everyday performance for professional, educational, and personal use.As USB Type-C becomes the standard connection across modern technology, the PERIMICE-209CW is designed to support today’s wide range of devices and work setups. Equipped with a USB Type-C connector, the mouse connects directly to modern laptops, tablets, mini PCs, docking stations, and other USB-C enabled systems without requiring additional adapters or converters. This ensures a seamless setup experience and allows users to stay productive without interruptions.The PERIMICE-209CW is compatible with a broad range of modern devices, including Windows PCs, MacBooks, Chromebooks, tablets, compact workstations, and other USB Type-C enabled devices. With simple plug-and-play functionality, users can get started immediately, making it a practical solution for offices, schools, libraries, healthcare environments, remote work, and flexible workstation setups.As more schools and educational institutions adopt USB Type-C laptops and Chromebooks, reliable wired peripherals continue to play an important role in classrooms, libraries, computer labs, and shared learning environments. The PERIMICE-209CW offers a simple and dependable input solution that is easy to deploy, easy to maintain, and comfortable for long hours of daily use. Its ambidextrous design also makes it suitable for shared workstations used by multiple students throughout the day.A defining feature of the PERIMICE-209CW is its clean white exterior, making it especially suitable for environments where hygiene and organization are important. The minimalistic design integrates naturally into professional settings such as medical clinics, laboratories, dental offices, reception counters, pharmacies, and food processing facilities. Its bright, neutral appearance supports a tidy and professional workspace while complementing modern device aesthetics.Designed with versatility in mind, the PERIMICE-209CW features a symmetrical ambidextrous shape suitable for both left- and right-handed users. Users can easily configure mouse settings based on personal preference, allowing for a more comfortable and personalized working experience across different workflows.Beyond its modern connectivity and visual clarity, the PERIMICE-209CW is built as a dependable everyday mouse for users who value simplicity, compatibility, and efficiency. Whether deployed in office environments, connected to modern USB-C laptops, or used in hygiene-focused workplaces, the mouse delivers practical functionality without unnecessary complexity.Jonah Liang, Founder and CEO of Perixx, commented: “We continue to see growing demand for peripherals that work seamlessly with modern USB Type-C devices, so we would like to bring more options to the marketplace.”The PERIMICE-209CW is now available for purchase:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GC67NBMH?th=1 Perixx Website: https://perixx.com/products/perimice-209?variant=47917160562947 Price: USD 10.99SpecificationsModel: PERIMICE-209CWConnection: Wired USB Type-CColor: WhiteDesign: Symmetrical / AmbidextrousCompatibility: Windows PCs, MacBooks, Chromebooks, tablets, and USB Type-C enabled devicesPlug & Play: YesPrice: USD 10.99

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