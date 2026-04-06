A Vintage-Inspired Mechanical Keyboard with Quiet Precision for Modern Workspaces

A vintage-inspired full-size mechanical keyboard from Perixx, featuring a clean two-tone design, quiet switches, and a complete layout with number pad for everyday productivity. Close-up of the PERIBOARD-108M’s Quiet Tactile Brown mechanical switch, highlighting its tactile bump and smooth, controlled keystroke for quieter typing. Finger pressing a key on the PERIBOARD-108M, showcasing ergonomic SA spherical keycaps designed to match fingertip contours for improved comfort.

Perixx launches PERIBOARD-108M, a full-size mechanical keyboard with vintage design, quiet switches, and improved comfort—modernizing a fan-favorite classic.

With the PERIBOARD-108M, we wanted to build on that foundation—keeping what users already love, while introducing quieter mechanical switches that better suit modern workspaces.” — Maxens Huang

DüSSELDORF, DEUTSCHLAND (DEU), GERMANY, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perixx unveils the PERIBOARD-108M, a full-size mechanical keyboard inspired by the widely appreciated PERIBOARD-106M—now reimagined with mechanical precision while preserving its distinctive vintage character.Rooted in its unmistakable vintage-inspired design, the PERIBOARD-106M became a favorite for users drawn to its timeless aesthetic and nostalgic appeal. With the PERIBOARD-108M, Perixx preserves this iconic design language while introducing mechanical key switches that enhance responsiveness and durability—bringing a classic design into a more refined, modern typing experience.At the center of this evolution are two newly introduced switch options—Quiet Tactile Brown and Quiet Linear Red. Designed for users who find traditional mechanical keyboards too loud, these switches offer a quieter alternative without compromising performance. Whether it’s the gentle feedback of the Quiet Brown or the smooth keystroke of the Quiet Red, both provide a more comfortable and distraction-free typing experience—ideal for offices, shared spaces, and focused work environments.The PERIBOARD-108M is built with comfort in mind. Its curved key design, featuring flatter tops and contoured edges, naturally aligns with the shape of your fingertips, enhancing typing accuracy and reducing fatigue. Combined with a long key travel structure, each keystroke delivers a responsive and satisfying feel. Removable keycaps further support easy cleaning and long-term usability.As a full-size keyboard, the PERIBOARD-108M includes a complete layout with number pad, ensuring efficiency for both professional and everyday tasks.“The PERIBOARD-106M has always represented a balance between comfort and simplicity” said Maxens Huang, VP of R&D Department of Perixx. “With the PERIBOARD-108M, we wanted to build on that foundation—keeping what users already love, while introducing quieter mechanical switches that better suit modern workspaces.”The PERIBOARD-108M is now available on Amazon at $39.99 each. PERIBOARD-108M BR , Quiet Tactile Brown: PERIBOARD-108M RD , Quiet Linear Red:For more information, please visit:Perixx also plans to introduce an upgraded version before Q3, featuring RGB backlighting and hot-swappable switches, further expanding the M series to meet a wider range of user needs.Product SpecificationProduct Name: PERIBOARD-108MKeyboard Type: Mechanical KeyboardLayout: Full Size (with Numeric Keypad)Design: Vintage-inspired classic designSwitch Options: Quiet Tactile Brown, and Quiet Linear RedBrown Switch: Tactile & soft feedbackRed Switch: Linear & smooth keystrokeNoise Level: Reduced noise mechanical switches (optimized for quiet typing)Key Structure: Long key travel for responsive and satisfying typingKey Design: Curved keycaps with flatter top and contoured edgesErgonomics: Designed to match natural fingertip shape for comfortKeycaps: Removable for easy cleaning and maintenanceUsage: Office, home office, shared workspace, extended typingConnectivity: Wired USB-ACompatibility: Windows 7-11Color: Classic gray & white (Vintage style)

PERIBOARD-108 Introduction

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