Perixx Launches PERIBOARD-535II Series, an Ergonomic Mechanical Keyboard with Low-Profile Switches and N-Key Rollover

PERIBOARD-535II ergonomic mechanical keyboard featuring Kailh low-profile switches, designed for precise and comfortable typing. Low-profile mechanical switches and adjustable tilt feet provide flexible typing angles and improved comfort. Full-size ergonomic layout with dedicated number pad, combining functionality with ergonomic design.

Perixx launches PERIBOARD-535II, a full-size ergonomic mechanical keyboard with low-profile switches, NKRO, and browser-based customization.

The PERIBOARD-535II Series was developed around the idea that ergonomic design and mechanical key technology do not have to be separate categories” — Jonah Liang, CEO of Perixx Computer

DüSSELDORF, DEUTSCHLAND (DEU), GERMANY, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full-Size Split-Key Design with Browser-Based Customization and Multiple Switch OptionsWhile ergonomic keyboards are widely available, models that combine ergonomic design with a mechanical typing experience remain relatively uncommon. With the PERIBOARD-535II Series, Perixx introduces a full-size wired ergonomic mechanical keyboard lineup that brings these features together.The PERIBOARD-535II Series is designed to support a better typing environment and a more comfortable typing experience. As a second-generation series, it introduces firmware and usability improvements, including refined macro key functions, browser-based key customization, and full N-key rollover support.As a second-generation model, the series builds on Perixx’ s previous ergonomic keyboard platform with a focus on firmware optimization. The updated firmware improves the performance and usability of macro keys and simplifies customization. Users can personalize key settings directly through a browser-based configuration tool, removing the need for software installation and making customization more accessible across supported operating systems.At the center of the typing experience are Kailh low-profile mechanical switches, available in three variants: PERIBOARD-535II BR (brown tactile), PERIBOARD-535II RD (red linear), and PERIBOARD-535II BL (blue clicky).The brown tactile switch provides a balance of feedback and moderate sound. The red linear switch delivers a smoother and quieter keystroke suitable for office environments. The blue clicky switch provides both tactile feedback and an audible click for a more pronounced typing response.The series also includes full N-key rollover (NKRO) anti-ghosting, which allows each key to be detected and transmitted independently through the keyboard matrix, even when multiple keys are pressed at the same time. Unlike standard keyboards with limited key rollover, NKRO ensures accurate input without blocking or signal conflict.The keyboard features a one-piece split-key ergonomic layout that separates the left and right typing zones to promote a more natural hand position. Curved and stepped key rows, combined with ergonomic keycaps, support improved comfort and typing control.“The PERIBOARD-535II Series was developed around the idea that ergonomic design and mechanical key technology do not have to be separate categories,” said Jonah Liang, CEO of Perixx Computer GmbH.The PERIBOARD-535II is launching at $79.99 for the clicky model and $89.99 for the tactile switch on the Perixx online shop and Amazon, offering a strong set of features at an affordable price. The keyboard includes an extra-long 6 ft USB-A cable, plug-and-play setup, and adjustable palm lift angles of 0°, -4°, and -7°. It supports Windows, macOS, and Linux.The keyboard measures 18.66 × 7.95 × 1.73 inches and weighs 2.37 lb (1043 g). The package includes the keyboard and user manual and is backed by a 12-month limited warranty.PERIBOARD-535II BR, Ergonomic Low Profile Mechanical Clicky KeyboardPERIBOARD-535II BL, Ergonomic Low Profile Mechanical Clicky Keyboard.PERIBOARD-535II RD, Ergonomic Low Profile Mechanical Linear Keyboard.

PERIBOARD-535II Intro Short

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