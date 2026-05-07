eXp Realty Names Its 2025 International Top Producers

eXp Realty Top Producers

Recognizing the highest-performing agents and teams across eXp Realty's international markets for the 2025 calendar year

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Realty, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), announced its 2025 International Top Producers List, honoring the agents and teams who rose to the top of their markets across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa.The annual list celebrates the real estate leaders who are raising the bar for innovation, performance, and client experience across eXp's global network. They embody what it means to build a business without limits."These are the professionals the worldwide industry needs to know. They didn't stumble onto this list. They failed, they adjusted, they obsessed over their clients, and they kept going when others didn't. That's the difference. At eXp, we are not keeping up with where real estate is going. We are deciding where it goes. The people on this list get that. They are not just the top producers of today, they are the architects of what comes next," said Felix Bravo, Managing Director, International at eXp Realty.For agents seeking referral partners abroad or buyers and sellers working across borders, this list is the place to start. These professionals went up against some of the world's most varied and demanding real estate environments, different economies, legal systems, currencies, and buyer expectations, and they dominated.These are the names shaping the future of global real estate.To view the complete list of International Top Producers visit exprealty.com/topproducers.

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