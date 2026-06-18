Hillside Enterprises Highlights Mid Year Portfolio Momentum Across AI, Financial Services, Robotics and Strategic Assets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hillside Enterprises today announced a series of milestones across its portfolio companies and strategic initiatives, reflecting continued execution across sectors shaping the future of financial services, artificial intelligence, enterprise infrastructure, automation and real assets.Across the portfolio, businesses have continued to scale products, strengthen market position and expand commercial reach despite an increasingly selective capital environment.Financial ServiceseasyMoney continued to strengthen its position as one of the United Kingdom’s leading peer to peer property lending platforms during the first half of the year, and is close to £700 million in cumulative lending while growing assets under management beyond £300 million. The platform has maintained its record of zero investor capital losses to date while distributing close to £70 million in investor interest and now delivering over £2.1 million in monthly interest payments.What distinguishes easyMoney is not simply scale, but the discipline behind it. Every listed loan is secured against UK property and supported by a conservative underwriting approach focused on maintaining lower loan to value ratios and protecting investor capital through changing market conditions. This approach has enabled the business to scale while maintaining a strong emphasis on capital preservation and long term investor outcomes.Today, easyMoney has evolved into one of the UK’s largest peer to peer lenders and the country’s largest Innovative Finance ISA provider, reinforcing a broader shift toward alternative investment platforms that combine accessibility, transparency and real asset backed exposure.Strategic Land and HousingHillside also continued progressing its strategic land initiatives in the United Kingdom, including the ongoing planning appeal relating to Solby Wood Farm in Benfleet, Essex.The proposed development comprises approximately 154 homes, with 50% of the scheme allocated to affordable housing, reflecting the significant housing needs within the local area. The planning appeal is scheduled to be heard at a public inquiry commencing on 6 October 2026.The opportunity reflects Hillside’s approach to identifying differentiated long-duration assets positioned to benefit from structural market dynamics rather than short-term cycles. Solby Wood Farm represents a strategic land investment focused on supporting future housing delivery in a market that continues to experience significant supply constraints.Essex and the wider South East of England continue to face a persistent shortage of housing supply. If approved, the proposed development would contribute approximately 154 new homes to the local housing stock, including around 77 affordable homes, supporting broader efforts to increase housing availability and affordability in the region.The appeal represents an important milestone in the project’s progression and follows the submission of a planning application for the site. The outcome of the appeal remains subject to the independent determination of the Planning Inspectorate.Enterprise Infrastructure and AI OperationsEmma continued expanding its position as a next generation cloud and infrastructure platform during the first half of the year, building on recent momentum and extending its platform to address one of the emerging challenges of enterprise AI adoption: governance at scale.As organisations accelerate deployment of AI workloads, Emma introduced capabilities that bring infrastructure orchestration, observability and AI operations into a unified operating framework. Rather than creating additional tooling layers, the platform enables enterprises to manage both traditional cloud environments and AI infrastructure under a single governance model designed to improve visibility, efficiency and operational control.Emma also strengthened its strategic position within the European infrastructure ecosystem through continued expansion of sovereign and multi cloud capabilities, including collaboration initiatives supporting European cloud independence and vendor agnostic deployment models.Hillside continues to believe the long term opportunity extends beyond cloud optimisation alone. As infrastructure becomes increasingly fragmented and AI workloads become more operationally intensive, platforms that unify governance, orchestration and execution across environments may become foundational infrastructure for the next generation of enterprise computing.Robotics and AutomationAgility continued advancing the commercial adoption of humanoid robotics during the first half of the year, marking an important transition from pilot programs into scaled enterprise deployment.Following successful operational progress, Agility announced a commercial Robots as a Service agreement with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada to deploy Digit across manufacturing, supply chain and logistics environments. The milestone represents another meaningful validation of humanoid automation moving from experimentation into production environments and reinforces growing enterprise confidence in deploying intelligent physical systems at scale.The company also announced its evolution from Agility Robotics to Agility, reflecting an expansion beyond its original market positioning and signalling readiness to support a broader range of industries and real world use cases as demand for intelligent automation accelerates.As labour shortages, supply chain complexity and operational efficiency remain central themes globally, Hillside continues to view physical AI and intelligent automation as one of the most compelling long term opportunities in technology.Timothy Manna, Founder of Hillside Enterprises, commented:“We continue to believe exceptional outcomes are created by backing founders solving difficult problems in large and evolving markets. Across our portfolio we are seeing teams execute with discipline while continuing to build businesses that can become foundational infrastructure across their respective industries. We are constantly striving for long term value creation.Alongside our technology investments, we remain focused on selectively pursuing strategic opportunities in real assets where structural market imbalances create compelling long term potential. Initiatives such as Solby Wood reflect our willingness to take a patient and opportunistic approach to capital allocation while supporting themes we believe will remain increasingly important over time, including housing supply and long term regional development.”

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