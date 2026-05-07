Motocaddy partners with How Good Is Golf TV show Motocaddy electric buggies were used by Paul Gow and a host of famous sports stars and personalities on the show The compact-folding M7 GPS REMOTE is the world’s most intelligent remote-controlled touchscreen electric buggy

Leading brand named ‘Official Buggy and Course Review’ partner of popular Australian golf lifestyle show hosted by Paul Gow

We see How Good Is Golf as the perfect show for Motocaddy to partner with in Australia as we look to build strong brand awareness and accelerate our ambitious growth plans” — Catherine Arkoudis, Operations Director, Motocaddy Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motocaddy , the world’s leading electric golf buggy brand, is delighted to announce its partnership with How Good Is Golf , a popular golf lifestyle TV show starring former PGA Tour Professional Paul Gow playing some of the best golf courses Australia has to offer.The partnership sees Motocaddy named as the ‘Official Buggy and Course Review’ partner for the 15-part series which hits screens on Tuesday 12 May. How Good Is Golf is the only dedicated golf lifestyle programme on Australian television and provides viewers with light-hearted entertainment, a mix of golf course and product reviews, plus instructional content.The award-winning Motocaddy electric buggies – including the high-tech M7 GPS REMOTE and M7 REMOTE models and feature-rich M5 GPS DHC – were used by Gow and a host of famous sports stars and personalities to navigate the fairways, while the Pro-Series cart bag and PRO 5000 laser rangefinder further enhanced the walking experience on world-famous courses across Melbourne, Sydney, Tasmania, Queensland & South Australia.Broadcast on Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia and Kayo Sports, each 25-minute episode airs during primetime viewing midweek with multiple reruns and reaches an estimated 585,000 viewers across the season. In addition to prominent product placement, Motocaddy will have opening and closing billboards within each episode, dedicated product highlight segments, plus regular exposure on the How Good Is Golf social media platforms and website.“We see How Good Is Golf as the perfect show for Motocaddy to partner with in Australia as we look to build strong brand awareness and accelerate our ambitious growth plans,” said Catherine Arkoudis, Operations Director, Motocaddy Australia. “We’re dedicated to offering golfers best-in-class innovation, reliability and unrivalled value, while also enhancing the walking golf experience by making sure the game is effortless, fun and stress-free. To have Paul and his special guests showcasing this using our latest products is something we’re very excited about,” she added.“I’d never used an electric buggy before this series, but I was blown away by how easy the Motocaddy models were to use,” said Paul Gow, who had four Tour victories during his playing career. “The advanced technology on offer helps players enjoy the walk to the max, and we hope our experience of using Motocaddy products encourages more Australian golfers to do the same,” he added.Motocaddy products will also feature in the Getting a Round In TV programme on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The show is hosted by Gow and sees celebrities play with the former PGA Tour Professional who provides tips and advice, while sharing stories about their love for the game.The compact-folding M7 GPS REMOTE is the world’s most intelligent remote-controlled touchscreen electric buggy. Stand-out features include ultra-responsive remote navigation with cutting-edge GPS technology, Bluetoothsmartphone alerts, plus super-fast Wi-Fi for firmware and course updates showcased on a crystal-clear 3.5″ LCD touchscreen display.The M7 REMOTE delivers responsive control and exceptional handling across all terrains, providing golfers with forward, left, right, and reverse navigation, as well as pause, resume and emergency stop functionality for ultimate control.Both models offer a rechargeable handset, an impressive remote control range of over 100 metres, inverting wheels, a retractable anti-tip rear stabilising wheel and cutting-edge Downhill Control (DHC) technology to ensure the buggy maintains a constant speed while moving down slopes.A non-remote option, the award-winning M5 GPS DHC combines Motocaddy’s cutting-edge touchscreen GPS technology with a sleek automotive-inspired design and a host of market-leading features, including the revolutionary CLICK ‘N’ CONNECTcable-free Lithium battery technology that integrates into the stylish design seamlessly.A global favourite among golfers, the Pro-Series cart bag is crafted from durable Tour-grade PU and nylon fabrics and is loaded with performance-driven features. The design includes nine spacious pockets, premium thermoformed panels, and a high-performance top featuring 14 full-length dividers with an integrated jumbo putter well. The bag benefits from Motocaddy’s exclusive EASILOCKfeature – the world’s quickest bag-to-buggy connection system.Powered by a long-lasting rechargeable Li-Ion battery with USB-C charging for fast, reliable power, the PRO 5000 laser features a precise slope-compensation algorithm that provides elevation-adjusted distances for more informed club selection. The Pin Lock function gives both vibration and visual confirmation when the target is acquired, ensuring absolute certainty and improving approach play.For more information about Motocaddy products, including electric buggies, push buggies, golf bags, batteries and accessories, please visit www.motocaddy.com.au and follow @MotocaddyAustralia across social media platforms.More information on How Good Is Golf can be found on the website www.howgoodisgolf.com and its social media platforms @HowGoodIsGolfTV where viewers can discover course and product reviews, gain tips, enter competitions and sign up for the latest news from the show.

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