Golf's Greatest Holes launches Scotland series on Sky Sports Chris Hollins (left) and Paul McGinley (right) visit some of the most iconic Scottish golf courses Special guests include Dame Laura Davies and Colin Montgomerie

Iconic Scottish golf courses showcased for TV show’s fourth series hitting screens on 25 March

I can’t believe this is our fourth series so it was about time we travelled to the country where golf started” — Paul McGinley

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The eagerly anticipated fourth series of the acclaimed TV show Golf’s Greatest Holes will hit screens later this week, with the first episode due to premiere on Sky Sports on Wednesday 25 March at 20:00 GMT.The latest series features some of the most iconic golf holes in Scotland selected by winning 2014 Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley and popular TV presenter Chris Hollins for their stunning views as well as the challenge they offer discerning golfers who long to travel to the birthplace of golf.Filmed using 4k super high-definition cameras and drones, the new series comprises six 30-minute episodes and highlights some of golf’s most revered courses, including Open Championship venues like The Old Course, St Andrews, Trump Turnberry, Muirfield and Prestwick, plus a host of other popular destinations that golfers from around the world have on their bucket-list.Joining co-presenters Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins are special guests Colin Montgomerie, who in episode 6 goes back to where he first took up the game at Royal Troon, and Dame Laura Davies, who makes her debut at several world-famous golf courses including the newly designed Old Petty layout at Cabot Highlands which is seen on TV for the very first time.“I can’t believe this is our fourth series so it was about time we travelled to the country where golf started,” said McGinley, who is also a three-time Ryder Cup winner as a player. “There are so many special places in Scotland so it was tough to choose where we’d visit but I was delighted Colin and Dame Laura joined us on the unforgettable trip that all golfers should take in their lifetime,” he added.Golf’s Greatest Holes is sponsored by Foresight Group , an international investment manager of clean energy infrastructure, natural capital and regional private equity to support small businesses across the UK and Ireland. Chief Executive, Gary Fraser commented: “We are delighted to partner Chris and Paul on their golfing journey around the world and it’s particularly special to join them at the home of golf. The game aligns with our belief that lasting success comes from thoughtful investment with a long-term view, adaptability to drive performance and deep respect for the environment and local economies - all principles of Foresight’s investment approaches. We look forward to the series launch and supporting the team.”The series is also supported by key partners Motocaddy, Loch Lomond Whiskies, Galvin Green, plus FootJoy and Titleist.Among the other exceptional courses to feature throughout the series are Castle Stuart at Cabot Highlands, Trump International, Scotland near Aberdeen, Glen Golf Club in East Lothian, Dumbarnie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, plus Western Gailes and Dundonald Links in Ayrshire.“The initial conversation around Golf’s Greatest Holes took place almost six years ago and it goes without saying that we’ve had a fantastic time playing some of the finest golf courses on the planet,” said Hollins. “There are more destinations in our sights, both in the U.S. and across Europe, and we can’t wait to see where we’ll be heading to next,” he added.The Sky Sports broadcast schedule is as follows:• Episode 1: Wednesday 25 March – 20:00 GMT• Episode 2: Wednesday 1 April – 21:00 BST• Episode 3: Tuesday 14 April – 20:30 BST• Episode 4: Tuesday 21 April – 21:00 BST• Episode 5: Tuesday 28 April – 20:30 BST• Episode 6: Tuesday 5 May – 20:30 BSTSince its launch in 2021, the Golf’s Greatest Holes has reached an estimated 1.9 billion households thanks to repeated screenings by more than 50 broadcasters and many airlines around the world.More details about the Series can be found at www.golfsgreatestholes.com

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