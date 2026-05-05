MOTOCADDY EXPANDS PRESENCE IN COLLEGIATE GOLF WITH SPONSORSHIP OF THE GOLFWEEK NATIONAL GOLF INVITATIONAL

Motocaddy sponsors the Golfweek National Golf Invitational NGI players will be able to use Motocaddy electric caddies during the May tournament

Leading brand to provide electric caddies to participants for 4th annual event

Supporting this terrific event and group of student athletes aligns with our ambitions to become a greater part of the collegiate and amateur ecosystem” — Andy Warren, VP of Sales at Motocaddy

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motocaddy , the world’s leading electric caddy brand, is strengthening its commitment to collegiate golf through a new partnership with the Golfweek National Golf Invitational (NGI) , a premier post-season men’s and women’s college championship being hosted for the fourth-straight year by Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa, Arizona.Through the terms of the sponsorship, NGI players will be able to use Motocaddy electric caddies during the May tournament, a 54-hole stroke-play event that’s often referred to as the “NIT of college golf.” As a bonus, these teams will have a chance to demo the products during home practice rounds at their respective schools ahead of the event.“Supporting this terrific event and group of student athletes aligns with our ambitions to become a greater part of the collegiate and amateur ecosystem,” says Andy Warren, VP of Sales at Motocaddy. “Allowing NGI participants to experience the health and performance benefits of Motocaddy products is a fantastic opportunity for our brand and will provide a tangible benefit to the athletes themselves.”To help quantify the performance impact of electric caddies, a prominent Division I university is currently using Motocaddy products for home practice as well as qualifying rounds. The early response from players has been overwhelmingly positive, and Motocaddy looks forward to releasing data from the testing later this year.The NGI invites Division I teams based on ranking that don’t earn an at-large bid into NCAA Regional play. At the 2025 tournament, Ohio State emerged the winner in a field of 10 men’s teams, while Santa Clara beat out 10 other schools for the women’s title. This year’s events will take place May 14-17 for the women’s teams and May 21-24 for the men’s, with the field to be determined in the coming weeks.“This is the first year we’ve had corporate sponsors, and Motocaddy getting involved is a great opportunity to turn some heads and expose the brand’s award-winning products to players who have never used electric caddies before,” says Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, NGI Tournament Director. “College golf has grown so much in the last 25 years, and the NGI is a great opportunity for schools that do not get into NCAA postseason play to compete in the championship season.”The NGI sponsorship is the latest in a series of efforts by Motocaddy to promote golf at the collegiate level. In November, the company announced new partnerships with the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) representing men’s golf coaches and the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) promoting participation in women’s golf – collaborations that allow Motocaddy to share with collegiate coaches, players, and governing bodies the significant health and performance benefits of using electric caddies. In turn, the company continues to learn more about where electric caddies – and the Motocaddy brand, in particular – fit into the collegiate golf landscape now and in the future.“I feel there is real momentum and awareness for the NGI, and having Motocaddy on board lends even more prestige to the event,” Ringler adds. “The tournament gives both large and mid-size programs on the outside of the NCAA postseason a chance to ‘Play in May,’ and that’s a win for all involved.”Recognized globally for its innovation and award-winning designs, Motocaddy continues to lead the charge in making walking golf more accessible and enjoyable. The company has reported significant growth in the U.S. market and is off to a record start in 2026. With more golfers seeking ways to stay active and enhance on-course performance, Motocaddy’s range of electric caddies has resonated strongly across the U.S. market.For more information about Motocaddy products, including electric caddies, push carts, bags, and accessories, please visit www.motocaddy.us , email andy.warren@motocaddy.com or follow @motocaddyusa across all social media platforms.

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