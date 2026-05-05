Tektome Launches AI BIM Checker, Enabling AEC Teams to Run BIM Checks in Plain Language

Tektome AI BIM Checker

New AI-native BIM checking solution helps AEC teams run model checks in plain language without scripting, complex setup or perfect data.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tektome today announced the release of Tektome AI BIM Checker, a new AI-native solution that allows architecture, engineering and construction teams to check BIM models by asking questions in plain language. Free trial applications are now open for AEC professionals and organizations interested in testing the solution on real project models.Tektome will also demonstrate AI BIM Checker at NXT BLD/DEV in London on 13–14 May 2026, giving architects, engineers, contractors, BIM managers and technology leaders the opportunity to see the product in action and discuss how AI can reduce the manual burden of BIM model verification.BIM checking remains one of the most difficult areas to scale across project teams. Traditional automation often requires both programming ability and deep knowledge of BIM or IFC data structures. As a result, many organizations rely on a small number of specialists to create scripts, configure rule sets or interpret model data. For everyone else, checking often remains manual, repetitive and time-consuming.AI BIM Checker is designed to change that. Users can load a BIM model and ask what they want to check in ordinary language, such as whether an element has enough clearance, whether a design change affects room requirements, or whether model information meets a required standard. The system interprets the request, breaks it into checking steps, reads the model and presents results visually so users can inspect the outcome.“BIM checking should not be limited to the few people in an organization who can write scripts,” said Naoki Kitamura, CEO at Tektome. “The people closest to the project should be able to ask useful questions of their BIM data and get answers they can review. AI BIM Checker makes that possible by turning natural language into practical model checks.”Free trial applications are open now for companies and practitioners who want to test AI BIM Checker with their own BIM workflows. Tektome is particularly interested in hearing from design teams, BIM managers, contractors, consultants, engineers and quality teams with specific checking challenges they want to automate or simplify.At NXT BLD/DEV, Tektome will show live product demos and meet with AEC professionals exploring the next generation of BIM, AI and design automation. Attendees will be able to see how plain-language BIM checking works, how results are visualized, and how reusable checks can support teams across projects.“Our goal is to build AI that fits into the way AEC teams actually work,” said Francis Kolms, Marketing Lead at Tektome. “That means supporting imperfect models, project-specific questions and human review. The free trial program and NXT BLD/DEV demos are important opportunities for users to experience the product directly and help shape where it goes next.”To find out more and apply for a free trial of Tektome AI BIM Checker, visit tektome.com/ai-bim-checker About TektomeTektome is an Multi Intelligence Platform for the AEC industry, providing an additional agentic workforce to help teams tackle BIM, design and construction challenges. By combining AI agents with real project data, Tektome enables organizations to reduce manual work, improve consistency and turn complex information into actionable workflows.

Tektome AI BIM Checker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.