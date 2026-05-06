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House Resolution 517 Printer's Number 3347

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

MAYES, HANBIDGE, VENKAT, WAXMAN, RIVERA, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, McNEILL, HOHENSTEIN, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, CURRY, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, STEELE

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Preeclampsia Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Preeclampsia Awareness Month - May 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:14 AM

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House Resolution 517 Printer's Number 3347

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