House Resolution 517 Printer's Number 3347
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors
MAYES, HANBIDGE, VENKAT, WAXMAN, RIVERA, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, McNEILL, HOHENSTEIN, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, CURRY, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, STEELE
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Preeclampsia Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Preeclampsia Awareness Month - May 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:14 AM
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