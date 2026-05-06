House Resolution 517 Printer's Number 3347

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors MAYES, HANBIDGE, VENKAT, WAXMAN, RIVERA, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, McNEILL, HOHENSTEIN, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, CURRY, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, STEELE

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Preeclampsia Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Preeclampsia Awareness Month - May 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:14 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.