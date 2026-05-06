House Resolution 516 Printer's Number 3346
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Resolution 516
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CEPHAS, McCLINTON, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, WAXMAN, KHAN, SANCHEZ
Short Title
A Resolution designating June 1, 2026, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating June 1, 2026, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania
Actions
|3346
|Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, May 4, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:14 AM
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