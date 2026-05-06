Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,032 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 516 Printer's Number 3346

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Resolution 516

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CEPHAS, McCLINTON, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, WAXMAN, KHAN, SANCHEZ

Short Title

A Resolution designating June 1, 2026, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating June 1, 2026, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania

Actions

3346 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, May 4, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:14 AM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 516 Printer's Number 3346

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.