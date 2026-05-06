House Resolution 516 Printer's Number 3346

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Resolution 516 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CEPHAS, McCLINTON, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, WAXMAN, KHAN, SANCHEZ Short Title A Resolution designating June 1, 2026, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designating June 1, 2026, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania Actions 3346 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, May 4, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:14 AM



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.