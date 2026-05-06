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House Resolution 509 Printer's Number 3340

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

MIHALEK, FREEMAN, RIVERA, BRENNAN, JAMES, ANDERSON, GAYDOS, ZIMMERMAN, GALLAGHER, MERSKI, ROWE, DAVIDSON

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2026 as "National Water Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating May 2026 as National Water Safety Month in Pennsylvania

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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House Resolution 509 Printer's Number 3340

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