House Resolution 496 Printer's Number 3307

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors HOHENSTEIN, WAXMAN, HARKINS, NEILSON, CONKLIN, KULIK, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, McNEILL, DOUGHERTY, GUENST, FREEMAN, GALLAGHER, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, HADDOCK, ZIMMERMAN, MERSKI, MENTZER

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of May 16 through 22, 2026, as "National Safe Boating Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating “National Safe Boating Week" - May 16th through May 22nd 2026 - in Pennsylvania

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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