House Resolution 491 Printer's Number 3263

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors GUENST, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, PROBST, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, WEBSTER, HOHENSTEIN, FREEMAN, CONKLIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HANBIDGE, INGLIS, RIVERA, SHUSTERMAN, CURRY, FLEMING

Short Title A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to enact legislation designating the Green Star Service Banner as a national emblem honoring families of members of the United States Armed Forces and veterans who died by suicide.

Memo Subject Recognizing Green Star Families in Pennsylvania

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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