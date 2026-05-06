House Resolution 242 Printer's Number 3363

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors GAYDOS, ROAE, COOK, GREINER, CAUSER, PICKETT, McNEILL, BRENNAN, VENKAT, PIELLI, KUZMA, SANCHEZ, ANDERSON, NEILSON, BERNSTINE, STAATS, SCHMITT, KRUPA, HOHENSTEIN, MERSKI, COOPER, KAUFFMAN, GALLAGHER, ZIMMERMAN, ROWE, MENTZER, GILLEN, CIRESI, HEFFLEY

Short Title A Resolution recognizing June 6, 2026, as "D-Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.