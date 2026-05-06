House Resolution 242 Printer's Number 3363
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors
GAYDOS, ROAE, COOK, GREINER, CAUSER, PICKETT, McNEILL, BRENNAN, VENKAT, PIELLI, KUZMA, SANCHEZ, ANDERSON, NEILSON, BERNSTINE, STAATS, SCHMITT, KRUPA, HOHENSTEIN, MERSKI, COOPER, KAUFFMAN, GALLAGHER, ZIMMERMAN, ROWE, MENTZER, GILLEN, CIRESI, HEFFLEY
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing June 6, 2026, as "D-Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing the 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM
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