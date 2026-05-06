House Bill 2425 Printer's Number 3226
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Bill 2425
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
RUSNOCK, GOUGHNOUR, HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, CURRY, INGLIS, DOUGHERTY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in career and technical education, providing for Career and Technical Education Curriculum Modernization Grant Program.
Memo Subject
CTE Curriculum Modernization Grant Program
Actions
|3226
|Referred to EDUCATION, April 18, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 28, 2026
|First consideration, April 28, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 28, 2026
|Removed from table, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM
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