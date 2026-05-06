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House Bill 2425 Printer's Number 3226

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Bill 2425

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

RUSNOCK, GOUGHNOUR, HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, CURRY, INGLIS, DOUGHERTY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in career and technical education, providing for Career and Technical Education Curriculum Modernization Grant Program.

Memo Subject

CTE Curriculum Modernization Grant Program

Actions

3226 Referred to EDUCATION, April 18, 2026
Reported as committed, April 28, 2026
First consideration, April 28, 2026
Laid on the table, April 28, 2026
Removed from table, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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House Bill 2425 Printer's Number 3226

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