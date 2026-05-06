House Bill 2425 Printer's Number 3226

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Bill 2425 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors RUSNOCK, GOUGHNOUR, HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, CURRY, INGLIS, DOUGHERTY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, CIRESI Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in career and technical education, providing for Career and Technical Education Curriculum Modernization Grant Program. Memo Subject CTE Curriculum Modernization Grant Program Actions 3226 Referred to EDUCATION, April 18, 2026 Reported as committed, April 28, 2026 First consideration, April 28, 2026 Laid on the table, April 28, 2026 Removed from table, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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