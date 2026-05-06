House Resolution 507 Printer's Number 3326

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors WENTLING, HARKINS, NEILSON, COOK, MALONEY, WAXMAN, GREINER, KHAN, MERSKI, MAZZOCCO, VITALI, BANTA, RIVERA, ROWE, HOHENSTEIN, MENTZER

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2026 as "National Bike Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject A Resolution Designating May 2026 as “National Bicycle Month” in Pennsylvania

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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