House Resolution 449 Printer's Number 3045

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors SCHEUREN, STAMBAUGH, PICKETT, JAMES, HAMM, FREEMAN, KUZMA, VENKAT, MOUL, REICHARD, RIVERA, GUENST, GREINER, MARCELL, BERNSTINE, STAATS, KAUFFMAN, MENTZER, MERSKI, K. HARRIS, CIRESI, ROWE, COOPER, WATRO, BANTA, SHAFFER, HEFFLEY, TWARDZIK, STEHR, ANDERSON, POWELL, M. MACKENZIE, RADER, DAY, KLUNK, MALAGARI, GILLEN, WHITE

Short Title A Resolution recognizing September 11, 2026, as "25th Anniversary of the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, Day" in Pennsylvania in memory of the civilians and emergency and armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the attacks.

Memo Subject Recognizing the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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