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House Bill 1106 Printer's Number 3278

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

BOROWSKI, BRENNAN, CERRATO, FREEMAN, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, JAMES, LAWRENCE, MADDEN, MALAGARI, MALONEY, MULLINS, O'MARA, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, RADER, SCHMITT, STRUZZI, PICKETT, BENNINGHOFF, KAUFFMAN, E. NELSON, GILLEN, WEBSTER, VENKAT, MAJOR, COOK, TOMLINSON, PROKOPIAK, GUZMAN, PROBST, MUNROE, KOSIEROWSKI, DALEY, MARKOSEK, M. MACKENZIE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, TAKAC

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 16, 1986 (P.L.1646, No.188), known as the Chiropractic Practice Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in licensure and regulation, further providing for refusal, suspension or revocation of license and for reporting of multiple licensure; providing for certified chiropractic assistants; in supportive personnel, further providing for supportive personnel; in penalty provisions, further providing for violation of other provisions and for civil penalty; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

Removing Administrative Burdens for Chiropractors

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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House Bill 1106 Printer's Number 3278

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