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House Bill 2365 Printer's Number 3190

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Bill 2365

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

KULIK, STAATS, OLSOMMER, PASHINSKI, HADDOCK, STEELE, NEILSON, MEHAFFIE

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing for junior hunter projects; in hunting and furtaking, further providing for prima facie evidence of hunting and repealing provisions relating to trapping exception for certain persons; in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for license requirements, for eligibility for license and for unlawful acts concerning licenses; and, in special licenses and permits, further providing for permit fees.

Memo Subject

Mentored Youth Trapping Licensing

Actions

3146 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 8, 2026
3190 Reported as amended, April 14, 2026
First consideration, April 14, 2026
Laid on the table, April 14, 2026
Removed from table, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM

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House Bill 2365 Printer's Number 3190

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