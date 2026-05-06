House Bill 2365 Printer's Number 3190

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Bill 2365

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing for junior hunter projects; in hunting and furtaking, further providing for prima facie evidence of hunting and repealing provisions relating to trapping exception for certain persons; in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for license requirements, for eligibility for license and for unlawful acts concerning licenses; and, in special licenses and permits, further providing for permit fees.