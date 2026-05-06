House Bill 2365 Printer's Number 3190
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House Bill 2365
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
KULIK, STAATS, OLSOMMER, PASHINSKI, HADDOCK, STEELE, NEILSON, MEHAFFIE
Short Title
An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing for junior hunter projects; in hunting and furtaking, further providing for prima facie evidence of hunting and repealing provisions relating to trapping exception for certain persons; in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for license requirements, for eligibility for license and for unlawful acts concerning licenses; and, in special licenses and permits, further providing for permit fees.
Memo Subject
Mentored Youth Trapping Licensing
Actions
|3146
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 8, 2026
|3190
|Reported as amended, April 14, 2026
|First consideration, April 14, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 14, 2026
|Removed from table, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:11 AM
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