Royalton Barracks/Multiple Offense

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VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1003516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI)

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF)

VIOLATION: Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention Title 18 VSA Section 4249(a) and Possession of Cannabis Title 18 VSA Section 4230(a)

ACCUSED:

• Daniel A. Abbott Jr.

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT 05156

• Daniel A. Abbott Sr.

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 05647

• Grace Cookson

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 05647

VICTIM: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were notified by the Vermont Department of Corrections that officers had interdicted a suspicious item that was transported into SSCF during visiting hours. During the investigation, it was learned that Grace Cookson and Daniel A. Abbott Sr. attempted to smuggle marijuana to Daniel A. Abbott Jr., who is an inmate at the facility. Cookson was issued a citation for Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. Daniel A. Abbott Sr. was issued a citation for Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention. Daniel A. Abbott Jr. was issued a citation for Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention and Possession of Cannabis.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: White River Junction Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Daniel A. Abbott Jr. remains incarcerated on previous charges. No bail was sought for this new offense.

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov