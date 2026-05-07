Royalton Barracks/Multiple Offense
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VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1003516
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI)
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF)
VIOLATION: Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention Title 18 VSA Section 4249(a) and Possession of Cannabis Title 18 VSA Section 4230(a)
ACCUSED:
• Daniel A. Abbott Jr.
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT 05156
• Daniel A. Abbott Sr.
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 05647
• Grace Cookson
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 05647
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were notified by the Vermont Department of Corrections that officers had interdicted a suspicious item that was transported into SSCF during visiting hours. During the investigation, it was learned that Grace Cookson and Daniel A. Abbott Sr. attempted to smuggle marijuana to Daniel A. Abbott Jr., who is an inmate at the facility. Cookson was issued a citation for Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. Daniel A. Abbott Sr. was issued a citation for Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention. Daniel A. Abbott Jr. was issued a citation for Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention and Possession of Cannabis.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: White River Junction Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Daniel A. Abbott Jr. remains incarcerated on previous charges. No bail was sought for this new offense.
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East
Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)
Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov
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