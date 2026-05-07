Maintenance begins on three bridges in Alamosa & Chaffee counties

Colorado Department of Transportation map of the US 160 bridge improvement work zone over the Rio Grande River in Alamosa (Mile Point 233).

Alamosa and Chaffee Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contractor ABCO Contracting, Inc. will begin planned preventative maintenance of bridges at three locations:

US Highway 160 bridge over the Rio Grande River in Alamosa (Mile Point 233)

US 24 bridge over the Arkansas River in Johnson Village (MP 213)

US 24 bridge over Trout Creek between Johnson Village and Antero Junction (MP 221)

“All three bridges are on heavily traveled corridors vital for bringing services, goods and visitors to south-central Colorado,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This project will repair and replace critical bridge components, extending the lifespan of the bridges and ensuring long-term structural integrity.”

Beginning the week of May 11, crews will mobilize equipment ahead of repairs to the US 160 bridge over the Rio Grande River east of downtown Alamosa. Work involves overlaying new road surface asphalt, repairing deteriorated bridge deck concrete, installing new expansion joints and repairing nearby sidewalks. Crews will attempt to keep traffic flowing in both directions through the work zone however motorists can expect lane shifts and congestion due to reduced travel lanes.

Following the completion of bridge repairs in Alamosa, crews will start work in mid-July on the US 24 bridge over the Arkansas River near Johnson Village. Work will include repairing the bridge deck, replacing expansion joints, overlaying new road surface asphalt, replacing and installing bridge rails and painting fresh pavement markings.

Work on the US 24 bridge over Trout Creek will begin in mid-August eight miles east of Johnson Village. Crews will repair pier caps and columns, replace approach rails, patch asphalt road surfaces and restore pavement markings.

This project will repair and replace critical bridge components, extending the lifespan of the bridges and ensuring long-term structural integrity.

Project Benefits

Project benefits for motorists from these maintenance repairs include:

Smoother, more comfortable road surface, making travel safer for vehicles, especially in inclement weather

Better drainage and weather resilience, preventing clogging from debris and helping avoid water pooling, hydroplaning risks or flooding

Extended lifespan of existing structures, potentially delaying or avoiding more extensive and disruptive repairs or full replacements

Repaired and updated joints improve infrastructure efficiency and environmental impact

Colorado Department of Transportation map of the US 24/US 285 bridge improvement work zone over the Arkansas River in Johnson Village (MP 213)

Colorado Department of Transportation map of the US 24/US 285 bridge improvement work zone over Trout Creek between Johnson Village and Antero Junction (MP 221)

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic impacts will include:

Motorists should plan for lane shifts and lane reductions. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the project

Debris removal will be conducted so that the traveling public is protected, and so that traffic impacts are minimized

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution through these areas as the travel lanes will be narrower and crews with heavy equipment will be working in the area

Minor traffic delays are expected

The construction schedule could change depending on the weather and other factors. Go to COtrip.org for real-time road conditions and closures.

The overall project is planned to be completed by early October 2026.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!