US 285 bridge improvements completed north of Antonito

CDOT Photo | Paving operations on the bridge over the North Branch Conejos River (MP 7.59)

Conejos County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner WW Clyde have completed bridge improvements at two locations over the Conejos River on US Highway 285. The project cost approximately $2.8 million and took advantage of low water flows over the winter season to successfully complete improvements on May 1.

“Bridges are critical infrastructure along our highway system requiring frequent monitoring, inspections and upkeep, ” said CDOT Regional Transportation Director Julie Constan. “These improvements add years of life to the structures ensuring goods and services are getting to our rural communities.”

The project removed an existing steel girder bridge and replaced it with a new concrete box structure at the northern location (Mile Point 7.82) improving water flow by providing a larger, more efficient, and structurally sound river crossing. The southern bridge (MP 7.59) received concrete deck repairs and a new asphalt overlay prolonging the life of the structure and providing a smoother road surface for motorists.

A new project will be underway this summer to improve three additional bridges in south-central Colorado. To learn more visit the project webpage: codot.gov/projects/sccobridges

CDOT Photo | Crews placing concrete on the bridge deck at the North Branch Conejos River Bridge (MP 7.59).

CDOT Photo | Completed seeding operations to mitigate erosion at the North Branch Conejos River Bridge (MP 7.59).

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!