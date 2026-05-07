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CO 17 Resurfacing from Antonito to New Mexico State Line

This project will take place on CO Highway 17, from approximate Mile Point 15 to MP 18 and MP 25 to MP 35.

The project consists of:

  • Resurfacing the highway
  • Guardrail upgrades
  • Structure rehabilitation
  • Sign replacement
  • Final striping

Project Facts

  • Construction Cost: $9.7 million
  • Contractor: Four Corners Materials
  • Timeline: May 2026 to August 2026
  • Location: CO 17 
    • Nearest Town/City: Antonito
    • Mile Point(s): MP 2.42 to MP 36
    • County: Conejos
The project map shows the mile markers for the paving operation on CO 17
The project map shows the location of the paving operation on CO 17, starting from MP 2.42 to MP 36

Project Benefits

  • Improved safety
  • Provides better traction, reduces skidding, and eliminates hazards like potholes or loose gravel
  • Offers clear lane markings for greater visibility, helping drivers stay aligned and react more predictably
  • Creates better driving comfort by reducing vibration, noise and wear on vehicles Increases durability and longevity of the road

Work Schedule

To be announced.

Traffic Impacts

  • To be announced
  • Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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CO 17 Resurfacing from Antonito to New Mexico State Line

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