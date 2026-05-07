CO 17 Resurfacing from Antonito to New Mexico State Line https://www.codot.gov/projects/co17antonitoresurfacing https://www.codot.gov/@@site-logo/siteLogo.png This project will take place on CO Highway 17, from approximate Mile Point 15 to MP 18 and MP 25 to MP 35. The project consists of: Resurfacing the highway

Guardrail upgrades

Structure rehabilitation

Sign replacement

Final striping Project Facts Construction Cost: $9.7 million

$9.7 million Contractor: Four Corners Materials

Timeline: May 2026 to August 2026

May 2026 to August 2026 Location: CO 17 Nearest Town/City: Antonito Mile Point(s): MP 2.42 to MP 36 County: Conejos

The project map shows the location of the paving operation on CO 17, starting from MP 2.42 to MP 36 Project Benefits Improved safety

Provides better traction, reduces skidding, and eliminates hazards like potholes or loose gravel

Offers clear lane markings for greater visibility, helping drivers stay aligned and react more predictably

Creates better driving comfort by reducing vibration, noise and wear on vehicles Increases durability and longevity of the road Work Schedule To be announced. Traffic Impacts To be announced

Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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