I-70 Floyd Hill project bridge work progresses with five overnight westbound I-70 closures

Clear Creek County - The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Interstate 70 Floyd Hill Project is making progress on bridge construction, including the new segmental bridge that will carry westbound I-70 in a new alignment upon completion. Crews will remove the temporary support structure at the bridge column over westbound I-70 near US 6, and set girders on the new westbound I-70 bridge over Clear Creek, west of Hidden Valley. The support structure helps crews build the segmental bridge over I-70 and Clear Creek. Construction of these two bridges will require a series of overnight westbound I-70 closures between US 6 (Exit 244) and eastern Idaho Springs (Exit 241).

Westbound I-70 closure details

Five overnight full closures of westbound I-70 between US 6 (Exit 244) and eastern Idaho Springs (Exit 241) for bridge construction.

9 p.m., Sunday, May 10, to 5 a.m., Monday, May 11

9 p.m., Monday, May 11, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, May 12

9 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, to 5 a.m., Wednesday, May 13

9 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, to 5 a.m., Thursday, May 14

9 p.m., Thursday, May 14, to 5 a.m., Friday, May 15

Detour: Westbound I-70 traffic will merge into one lane and use the US 6 (Exit 244) off- and on-ramps, then continue on westbound I-70 and exit at the Hidden Valley (Exit 243) off-ramp. Motorists will turn left to access County Road 314 and travel west to the Idaho Springs (Exit 241) on-ramp to westbound I-70. This detour will add less than 10 minutes to your trip.

Detour map for westbound I-70 closures between US 6 and Idaho Springs.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change. If weather impacts this work, crews will shift the construction schedule and closures could occur nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, May 20. Stay informed by signing up for text alerts by texting floydhill (one word) to 21000.

Following this important work, crews will prepare to install a form traveler that will be instrumental in building, piece-by-piece, the segmental bridge. Once girders are set on the westbound I-70 bridge over Clear Creek near Hidden Valley, crews can then focus on constructing the bridge deck, which will be completed outside of I-70 travel lanes.

The Live Lift Resources

Learn about the segmental bridge at the links below:

Project Information

The I-70 Floyd Hill Project will improve eight miles of the I-70 mountain corridor, from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. The Project will deliver a third westbound I-70 travel lane, which will function as an Express Lane, to improve the current two-lane bottleneck. Other major elements include constructing a missing two-mile section of the frontage road between Evergreen and Idaho Springs, building an eastbound I-70 extended on-ramp for slow-moving vehicles, improving traffic flow and access at interchanges and intersections within the project limits, improving sight distance on roadway curves, improving the Clear Creek Greenway trail, and creating safer wildlife movements.

Construction began in July 2023. I-70 will be in its new alignment in 2028, with the entire project expected to conclude in 2029.

For additional information about this Project

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

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