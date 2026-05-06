Proposed Demolition (Article 85 Demo Delay) 3-4 Folsom Avenue

This proposal will be discussed at the May 12, 2026 6:00 PM public hearing for Boston Landmarks Commission. This hearing will be held virtually through Zoom. This property does not have any historic protections. If invoked, Article 85 (Demolition Delay) allows the Boston Landmarks Commission to delay demolition for up to 90 days. After this period expires, the property may be demolished. Public comments on this application, as well as other demolition delay applications, are welcome.

Please submit public comment here if you have any information about this property.