Standing with TPS Holders
Honorable Majority Leader Thune and Minority Leader Schumer,
As mayors and local leaders from communities across the United States, we write to urge the U.S. Senate to act immediately to protect our families, local businesses, health care institutions, and communities from the great harms caused by the expiration of Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) for Haiti. Congressional action is now necessary to restore legal status and work authorization to more than 350,000 Haitian TPS holders, following the Supreme Court’s decision in Mullin v. Doe and one of the largest de-legalization events in U.S. history. We ask that you act with utmost urgency to pass S. 4814, which would extend TPS for Haiti until early 2029, and assert Congress’s power to act in the face of injustice and disregard for our residents and communities. We offer the following arguments in support.
The United States government’s official position is that Haiti remains unsafe, justifying Congressional extension of TPS.
The former Secretary of Homeland Security’s decision to end TPS for more than 350,000 people living and working legally in the United States flies in the face of the federal government’s own understanding of the conditions on the ground in Haiti. The State Department has applied a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” warning to Haiti, and the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Notice to Airmen that prohibits U.S. air carriers from flying to Port-au-Prince. The State Department’s advisory is driven by concerns of “rampant” violent crime and “widespread” risks of kidnapping. Circumstances in Haiti are so dire that the federal government encourages U.S. citizens to prepare proof of life protocols and write a will prior to traveling. These extreme measures are justified by realities on the ground: more than 8,100 killings were documented between January and November 2025, and violent gangs control wide swaths of territory in the country.
Congress’s failure to protect Haitian TPS holders puts them in immediate danger. The conditions in Haiti have only worsened since the last time the Trump Administration extended TPS for Haiti in 2017.
Ending TPS for Haiti will damage the economy and harm communities across the United States.
350,000 Haitian TPS holders have earned their place in America as workers, taxpayers, and leaders in our communities. In the 16 years since TPS for Haiti was established, Haitian TPS holders have contributed greatly to our local economies, including filling tens of thousands of health care jobs and working in other essential roles. Following the Supreme Court’s wrongful decision in Mullin v. Doe, these workers and their families will be subject to the loss of status, loss of work authorization, and threat of deportation if Congress does not act.
Local governments and their leaders, including many of the signatories to this letter, argued as amici in Mullin v. Doe that the Secretary’s decision was unlawful. The amicus brief made clear that TPS holders provide immense value to our communities and described the disorder that would result from putting 350,000 people at risk of immediate removal from the U.S. Removing legal status from hundreds of thousands of hard-working, law-abiding community members will create massive disruptions for health care providers, other employers, and our social safety nets. It will also harm the country’s economy—Haitian TPS holders contribute between $4.4 billion and $5.9 billion annually. Parents will be forced to make the impossible choice to either leave their American citizen children behind or remain together in highly dangerous conditions. Instead of being allowed to lawfully work and contribute, TPS holders will be subject to immediate removal from their homes of many years. Surges in federal immigration activity will endanger our residents and strain local law enforcement and first responders.
Congress has the authority to act now to extend TPS.
Although the Administration and the Court have failed to act responsibly, Congress can still protect TPS for Haiti. But it must act urgently. The House passed H.R. 1689 in April, and now, the Senate must pass S. 4814.
TPS status may be applied when “conditions in country. . .temporarily prevent the country's nationals from returning safely, or in certain circumstances, where the country is unable to handle the return of its nationals adequately.” The conditions in Haiti today are precisely what Congress had in mind when establishing TPS, and Congress has the authority to extend protections where the Secretary has failed to.
Terminating Haiti’s TPS designation—even as the U.S. government itself acknowledges the country’s extreme danger—contradicts longstanding U.S. policy and undermines the very purpose established by Congress for the TPS program. We are urging you to pass S. 4814 to protect our residents and the institutions that rely on their contributions.
Sincerely,
Michelle Wu
Mayor of Boston
Ruthzee Louijeune
Boston City Councilor At-Large
Additional Signatories
The City of Albany, New York
The City of Burlington, Vermont
The City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
The Town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina
The City of Chelsea, Massachusetts
The City of Chicago, Illinois
The City of Cincinnati, Ohio
The City and County of Denver, Colorado
The City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
The Village of Hempstead, New York
The City of Lima, Ohio
The City of New York, New York
The City of Omaha, Nebraska
The City of Portland, Oregon
The County of Santa Clara, California
The City of Seattle, Washington
The City of Somerville, Massachusetts
The City of Spokane, Washington
The City of Worcester, Massachusetts
Mayors
Jim Ross
Mayor, City of Arlington, Texas
Michael Cahill
Mayor, City of Beverly, Massachusetts
Joseph Ganim
Mayor, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut
John Cowen
Mayor, City of Brownsville, Texas
Sumbul Siddiqui
Mayor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Jess Anderson
Mayor and Town Council, Town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Brandon Johnson
Mayor, City of Chicago, Illinois
Aftab Pureval
Mayor, City of Cincinnati, Ohio
Justin Bibb
Mayor, City of Cleveland, Ohio
Barbara Buffaloe
Mayor, City of Columbia, Missouri
Andrew Ginther
Mayor, City of Columbus, Ohio
Gay Lynn Bennion
Mayor, City of Cottonwood Heights, Utah
Derrick Henry
Mayor, City of Daytona Beach, Florida
Leonardo Williams
Mayor, City of Durham, North Carolina
Daniel Biss
Mayor, City of Evanston, Illinois
Theresa Rich
Mayor, City of Farmington Hills, Michigan
Christina Muryn
Mayor, City of Findlay, Ohio
Samantha Squailia
Mayor, City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Harvey Ward
Mayor, City of Gainesville, Florida
Michael J. Nicholson
Mayor, City of Gardner, Massachusetts
James Solomon
Mayor, Jersey City, New Jersey
Mayor Quinton Lucas
Mayor, City of Kansas City, Missouri
Keith Sydnor
Mayor, City of Laurel, Maryland
Kyle Schlachter
Mayor, City of Littleton, Colorado
Jack Bradley
Mayor, City of Lorain, Ohio
Jared Nicholson
Mayor, City of Lynn, Massachusetts
Karen Bass
Mayor, City of Los Angeles, California
Gary Christenson
Mayor, City of Malden, Massachusetts
Annette Blackwell
Mayor, City of Maple Heights, Ohio
Girmay Zahilay
County Executive, Martin Luther King Jr. County, Washington
Breanna Lungo-Koehn
Mayor, City of Medford, Massachusetts
Jennifer Grigoraitis
Mayor, City of Melrose, Massachusetts
D.J. Beauregard
Mayor, City of Methuen, Massachusetts
Eileen Higgins
Mayor, City of Miami, Florida
Jacob Frey
Mayor, City of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wayne Messam
Mayor, City of Miramar, Florida
Shawyn Patterson-Howard
Mayor, City of Mount Vernon, New York
Phillip Jones
Mayor, City of Newport News, Virginia
Marc Laredo
Mayor, City of Newton, Massachusetts
Gina-Louise Sciarra
Mayor, City of Northampton, Massachusetts
Angelo Castillo
Mayor, City of Pembroke Pines, Florida
Adrian Mapp
Mayor, City of Plainfield, New Jersey
Keith Wilson
Mayor, City of Portland, Oregon
Brett Smiley
Mayor, City of Providence, Rhode Island
Janet Cowell
Mayor, City of Raleigh, North Carolina
Joseph Begeny
Mayor, City of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Dominick Pangallo
Mayor, City of Salem, Massachusetts
Todd Gloria
Mayor, City of San Diego, California
Chad Jason Ashmore
Mayor, City of Sesser, Illinois
Jake Wilson
Mayor, City of Somerville, Massachusetts
Domenic J. Sarno
Mayor, City of Springfield, Massachusetts
Regina Romero
Mayor, City of Tucson, Arizona
Anne McEnerny-Ogle
Mayor, City of Vancouver, Washington
William Reichelt
Mayor, Town of West Springfield, Massachusetts
Joseph M. Petty
Mayor, City of Worcester, Massachusetts
Local Government Leaders
Elizabeth Breadon
Boston City Council President, District 9, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Julia Mejia
City Councilor At-Large, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Erin Murphy
City Councilor At-Large, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Henry Santana
City Councilor At-Large, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Gabriela Coletta Zapata
City Councilor, District 1, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Ed Flynn, U.S. Navy (Retired)
City Councilor, District 2, City of Boston, Massachusetts
John FitzGerald
City Councilor, District 3, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Brian Worrell
City Councilor, District 4, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Enrique Pepén
City Councilor, District 5, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Benjamin Weber
City Councilor, District 6, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Miniard Culpepper, Sr., Esq.
City Councilor, District 7, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Sharon Durkan
City Councilor, District 8, City of Boston, Massachusetts
Jeff Charnel
City Councilor, City of Brockton, Massachusetts
Charles Carey
Town Administrator, Town of Brookline, Massachusetts
William Moehle
Supervisor, Town of Brighton, New York
Marc McGovern
Vice Mayor and City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Megan Bayer
City Solicitor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Catherine Zusy
City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Zach Klein
City Attorney, City of Columbus, Ohio
Toni Preckwinkle
President of the Board of Commissioners, County of Cook, Illinois
Burhan Azeem
Vice Mayor and City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Patricia Nolan
City Councilor, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Jonathan Nieuwsma
City Councilor, City of Evanston, Illinois
Natasha Megie-Maddrey
City Councilor, Ward 4, City of Lynn, Massachusetts
Sameer Kanal
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Mitch Green
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Angelita Morillo
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Dan Ryan
City Councilor, City of Portland, Oregon
Pat McRae
Supervisor, Charter Township of Redford, Michigan
David Chiu
City Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California
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