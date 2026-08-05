City of Boston Issues Heat Advisory for Thursday, August 6, Through Saturday, August 8

With temperatures expected to range from 95 - 98°F, Mayor Wu is urging residents to use caution amid the heat.

The City of Boston is reminding residents and visitors of hot weather safety tips as high temperatures are forecast for Thursday, August 6, through Saturday, August 8. The highest heat indices for this period are expected to range from 95°F to 98°F with little relief overnight.

"As high temperatures continue to impact our City, we encourage everyone to take the heat seriously and make a plan to stay safe," said Brooke Amendola, Executive Director of Emergency Management. "Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and look out for your neighbors; it can make all the difference."

The City of Boston is taking immediate action to provide heat relief to residents and visitors. During a heat wave, Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experiences a 10-15% increase in calls to 9-1-1 for people of all ages. Anyone can feel the impacts of extreme heat, regardless of age or medical conditions. Some of the resources available include: AlertBoston, the City’s opt-in emergency alert system that provides guidance during major emergencies; cooling resources across the city; educational materials focused on kids’ safety; Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations and state-owned pools. All information about these and other City resources are available at boston.gov/heat.

This year, the City has updated its heat preparedness categorization thresholds and language for hot weather events to be in line with other partners and ensure resources are allocated efficiently. The City will now issue a heat advisory if there is a heat index of 95°F for 2 hours over 2 consecutive days or 1 day with a heat index of 100°F for 2 consecutive hours. Additionally, the City of Boston will now issue an excessive heat warning for 1 day of a heat index of 105°F or above for 2 or more consecutive hours or a temperature increase of at least 25°F within a 24-hour period of time with the high temperature reaching 90°F or above.

Stay Informed

Residents can sign up to receive updates through AlertBoston, the City’s emergency mass notification system, by phone, text, or email for information regarding extreme weather events. AlertBoston notifications are available in 11 languages.

Residents, families and visitors are encouraged to visit boston.gov/heat, a city webpage with resources and tips to prepare for and stay safe during heat events. The page also has specific information for parents, older adults, people with disabilities, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others.

Places to Cool Off

Splash pads are open at various parks and playgrounds throughout the city. Several city pools are also available for swimming. Find an updated list of splash pads, pool locations and their operating hours at Boston.gov/pools.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers are available during normal business hours on Thursday, August 6 through Saturday, August 8 for people to come in and cool off. Find locations and hours at Boston.gov/BCYF.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat during their regular hours on Thursday, August 6 through Saturday, August 8. Patrons are welcome to participate in BPL’s summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

The City issued the following heat safety tips:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found on boston.gov/heat .

If you can not avoid being outside, take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you are not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer's specifications.

To help prevent electrical fires, always plug air conditioners and fans directly into a wall outlet. Never use extension cords or overload power strips, as these can overheat and create a serious fire hazard.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they are wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

If you are an older adult and need help getting to a cooler space, the Age Strong Commission offers discounted taxi vouchers for seniors and people with disabilities. Call 617-635-4366 for more information.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Information and resources to support individuals experiencing homelessness:

If you see a person experiencing homelessness or individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please call 911.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) utilizes a city-wide network of emergency shelters, outreach providers, city agencies, and first responders to assist those in need of shelter.

Boston Public Health Commission's emergency shelters have air conditioning and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when temperatures are 90 degrees or above, amnesty is in place for those with nonviolent restrictions. Men can access shelter at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, and women should go to the Woods Mullen Shelter at 794 Massachusetts Ave. BPHC and the City also work closely with other shelter providers to ensure that no client is without shelter, food, resources, and a cool respite from the heat.

Shelters are available any time of day or night for those in need.

Boston Public Health Commission’s street outreach teams providing recovery services continue operating as normal from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends transporting people to shelter, day spaces, treatment, home, or places of origin. During this stretch of extreme heat, outreach workers will be passing out water to those who need it.

Youth and Outdoor Safety:

Hot weather affects infants and young children more than most adults because they heat up more quickly and sweat less. The potential impacts of heat on childhood health and development can be lifelong.

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

If you have a child under the age of 10 in your home, install child window guards in addition to screens on any open window that is more than 12 feet above ground. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Parents, guardians, and educators can visit boston.gov/cool-kids to make an action plan and review heat guides for children.

Shoes should be worn outdoors, including on splash pads, spray decks, playgrounds, and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

Grills should only be used in a well-ventilated area.

The City of Boston’s work is guided by the Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston framework to prepare for hotter summers and more intense heat events. The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston.