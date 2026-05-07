RiskFootprint™ Announces New AI‑Enabled Hazard & Climate Summary Workflow Powered by Microsoft Copilot
A New Standard for Hazard Intelligence and Deal Level Decision Making
RiskFootprint™, the leading provider of parcel level hazard and climate intelligence for real estate and financial decision makers, today announced the launch of RiskFootprint™ + Microsoft Copilot, a breakthrough workflow that delivers instant, defensible hazard summaries from any RiskFootprint™ report.
This marks the first time that authoritative, multi agency hazard intelligence has been paired with an AI reasoning layer to produce a clear, auditable narrative for buyers, lenders, underwriters, and A&E consultants — all in seconds.
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A New Standard for Hazard Intelligence and Deal Level Decision Making
Using Microsoft Edge and Copilot, users can now:
1. Open any RiskFootprint™ report, www.riskfootprint.com
2. Upload the PDF into Copilot
3. Paste a single command
4. Receive a structured, defensible hazard narrative that includes:
o Summary of the RiskFootprint™ hazard/climate assessment
o Top hazards and FEMA flood zone
o A 20 year disaster history (NOAA, FEMA, USGS, NIFC, NHC)
o A synthesis of risk drivers
o Role specific recommendations for buyers, lenders, and A&E consultants
This workflow synthesizes data from:
• RiskFootprint™ hazard modeling
• FEMA National Risk Index
• NOAA Storm Events
• FEMA Disaster Declarations
• USGS seismic data
• NIFC wildfire history
• National Hurricane Center tropical moisture impacts
All with citations, all in one place.
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Why This Matters for Owners, Lenders, and A&E Consultants
For Building Owners, Buyers & Investors
• Rapid buy / no buy triage
• Clear understanding of flood, seismic, wildfire, and extreme weather exposure
• Early insight into whether deeper due diligence is warranted
For Banks & Non Bank Commercial Lenders
• Standardized hazard narrative for credit files
• Better loan pricing and risk grading
• Support for pre and post closing conditions
• Transparent documentation for regulators and credit committees
For A&E Consultants & PRA Providers
• PRA Stage One screening becomes dramatically faster
• Clear scoping for Stage Two engineering
• Better client education and hazard framing
For Portfolio Owners & Asset Managers
• Benchmark assets across regions
• Prioritize resilience investments
• Support ESG and TCFD-type climate risk disclosures
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What Copilot Adds: The Reasoning Layer
Copilot reads the entire RiskFootprint™ report and produces a professional, defensible narrative using underwriting appropriate hedging language. It:
• Synthesizes multi agency hazard intelligence
• Provides a 20 year disaster chronology
• Tailors recommendations to the user’s role
• Creates a clear, auditable summary that accelerates decision making
This is not a “score.”
It is a narrative — the missing piece in hazard based due diligence.
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A Breakthrough for Real World Transactions
• Faster decisions for buyers, lenders, and consultants
• Lower costs for ASTM Property Resilience Assessments (PRA) Stage One screening
• Higher confidence in hazard interpretation
• Better alignment with FEMA, NOAA, USGS, and NIFC data
• Scalable across CRE, industrial, hospitality, retail, and public sector portfolios
Hazard intelligence finally matches the speed of real world transactions.
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Executive Quote
“The RiskFootprint™ reports are not overly complex, but now with the Copilot AI reasoning layer, our clients have a solid and understandable ‘executive summary’ to help them accelerate their workflows and decision making processes.”
— Albert Slap, President, RiskFootprint™
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A Signal to the Market
This launch represents a new category of applied hazard intelligence:
AI assisted, deal level climate and hazard interpretation.
Microsoft Copilot product integration demonstrates how it can serve as a trusted reasoning engine for high stakes, regulated workflows in:
• Commercial real estate
• Lending and underwriting
• Engineering and due diligence
• Portfolio risk governance
RiskFootprint™ + Copilot shows how AI can deliver transparent, auditable, and defensible summaries that support real world financial decisions.
Microsoft and Microsoft Copilot are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Use of these names does not imply endorsement.
Albert J Slap
Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC
+1 844-732-7473
albertslap@riskfootprint.com
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