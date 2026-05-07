RiskFootprint™ Announces New AI‑Enabled Hazard & Climate Summary Workflow Powered by Microsoft Copilot

RiskFootprint™ + Microsoft Copilot, a breakthrough

A New Standard for Hazard Intelligence and Deal Level Decision Making

RiskFootprint™ reports are not complex; now, with the Copilot AI reasoning layer, our clients have a solid and understandable ‘executive summary’ to help them accelerate decision-making processes.” — Albert Slap

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiskFootprint ™ and Microsoft Copilot Launch First of Its Kind AI Hazard & Climate Summary Engine for Real Estate, Lending, and Due Diligence ProfessionalsRiskFootprint™, the leading provider of parcel level hazard and climate intelligence for real estate and financial decision makers, today announced the launch of RiskFootprint™ + Microsoft Copilot, a breakthrough workflow that delivers instant, defensible hazard summaries from any RiskFootprint™ report.This marks the first time that authoritative, multi agency hazard intelligence has been paired with an AI reasoning layer to produce a clear, auditable narrative for buyers, lenders, underwriters, and A&E consultants — all in seconds.________________________________________A New Standard for Hazard Intelligence and Deal Level Decision MakingUsing Microsoft Edge and Copilot, users can now:1. Open any RiskFootprint™ report, www.riskfootprint.com 2. Upload the PDF into Copilot3. Paste a single command4. Receive a structured, defensible hazard narrative that includes:o Summary of the RiskFootprint™ hazard/climate assessmento Top hazards and FEMA flood zoneo A 20 year disaster history (NOAA, FEMA, USGS, NIFC, NHC)o A synthesis of risk driverso Role specific recommendations for buyers, lenders, and A&E consultantsThis workflow synthesizes data from:• RiskFootprint™ hazard modeling• FEMA National Risk Index• NOAA Storm Events• FEMA Disaster Declarations• USGS seismic data• NIFC wildfire history• National Hurricane Center tropical moisture impactsAll with citations, all in one place.________________________________________Why This Matters for Owners, Lenders, and A&E ConsultantsFor Building Owners, Buyers & Investors• Rapid buy / no buy triage• Clear understanding of flood, seismic, wildfire, and extreme weather exposure• Early insight into whether deeper due diligence is warrantedFor Banks & Non Bank Commercial Lenders• Standardized hazard narrative for credit files• Better loan pricing and risk grading• Support for pre and post closing conditions• Transparent documentation for regulators and credit committeesFor A&E Consultants & PRA Providers• PRA Stage One screening becomes dramatically faster• Clear scoping for Stage Two engineering• Better client education and hazard framingFor Portfolio Owners & Asset Managers• Benchmark assets across regions• Prioritize resilience investments• Support ESG and TCFD-type climate risk disclosures________________________________________What Copilot Adds: The Reasoning LayerCopilot reads the entire RiskFootprint™ report and produces a professional, defensible narrative using underwriting appropriate hedging language. It:• Synthesizes multi agency hazard intelligence• Provides a 20 year disaster chronology• Tailors recommendations to the user’s role• Creates a clear, auditable summary that accelerates decision makingThis is not a “score.”It is a narrative — the missing piece in hazard based due diligence.________________________________________A Breakthrough for Real World Transactions• Faster decisions for buyers, lenders, and consultants• Lower costs for ASTM Property Resilience Assessments (PRA) Stage One screening• Higher confidence in hazard interpretation• Better alignment with FEMA, NOAA, USGS, and NIFC data• Scalable across CRE, industrial, hospitality, retail, and public sector portfoliosHazard intelligence finally matches the speed of real world transactions.________________________________________Executive Quote“The RiskFootprint™ reports are not overly complex, but now with the Copilot AI reasoning layer, our clients have a solid and understandable ‘executive summary’ to help them accelerate their workflows and decision making processes.” Albert Slap , President, RiskFootprint™________________________________________A Signal to the MarketThis launch represents a new category of applied hazard intelligence:AI assisted, deal level climate and hazard interpretation.Microsoft Copilot product integration demonstrates how it can serve as a trusted reasoning engine for high stakes, regulated workflows in:• Commercial real estate• Lending and underwriting• Engineering and due diligence• Portfolio risk governanceRiskFootprint™ + Copilot shows how AI can deliver transparent, auditable, and defensible summaries that support real world financial decisions.Microsoft and Microsoft Copilot are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Use of these names does not imply endorsement.

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