Know What the Planet is Doing to Your Property2

Setting a New Standard for Property-Level Climate and Hazard Intelligence

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiskFootprint™ Releases Version 18, Restoring FEMA’s Discontinued National Risk Index Loss Data and Setting a New Standard for Property-Level Climate and Hazard IntelligenceRiskFootprint™, a leading SaaS platform for property-level hazard, climate, and resilience intelligence, today announced the release of RiskFootprint™ Version 18, a major upgrade that restores and enhances critical FEMA National Risk Index (NRI) loss metrics that were recently removed from public access.In 2025, FEMA discontinued the standalone National Risk Index website, reduced access to current Expected Annual Loss (EAL) ratings and eliminated public access the Future National Risk Index EAL website. These changes left commercial real estate owners, lenders, and consultants without a consistent, national, building-level benchmark for understanding how hazards translate into financial losses.RiskFootprint™ Version 18 fills this gap—fully restoring and operationalizing the NRI loss data the industry depends on, while adding new layers of precision, transparency, and defensibility.“Most tools stop at maps and scores,” said Albert J. Slap, President of RiskFootprint™. “Version 18 goes further—quantifying how hazards actually affect buildings, capital, and long-term value.”When FEMA removed public access to the NRI’s detailed loss tables, lenders and consultants lost:• Building-only Expected Annual Loss (EAL) ratios• Hazard-by-hazard loss estimates• Future climate-conditioned EAL projections• A consistent national benchmark for underwriting and portfolio screeningRiskFootprint™ Version 18 restores all of these capabilities—and makes them easier to use than ever.Version 18 embeds:• Current, building-only Expected Annual Loss (EAL) rates across 18 hazards• Future climate-conditioned EALs for coastal flooding and sea-level rise, extreme heat, drought, hurricane wind, and wildfire• Financially intuitive loss metrics, expressed as “$1 of expected building loss per $X of building value”This restoration ensures that commercial real estate and lending professionals retain access to the FEMA-aligned loss metrics they relied on for underwriting, due diligence, and credit risk governance.From Hazard Scores to Financial Impact Real-world decisions require more than exposure maps . They require understanding what happens when a hazard meets a building.Version 18 integrates three essential dimensions of property risk:• Hazard Exposure – What hazards affect this property?• Vulnerability – How susceptible is the building to damage?• Value at Risk – What level of damage or loss should be expected today and under future climate conditions?This structure aligns with the new ASTM Property Resilience Assessment (PRA) Standard (E 3429-24) , increasingly referenced by lenders, consultants, and institutional owners.30+ Hazards, High-Resolution Flood ModelingVersion 18 evaluates more than 30 hazards—including pluvial, fluvial, and coastal flood, hurricane wind, wildfire, heat, drought, earthquake, landslide, air quality, water stress, and community resilience indicators.Flood risk is modeled using Fathom/Swiss Re U.S. Flood Map 3.0, delivering ~10-meter resolution for all major flood types.Building-Level Vulnerability: Finished Floor Height MattersA major advancement in Version 18 is the integration of AI-derived Finished Floor Height (FFH) for over 300 million U.S. buildings, provided by True Flood Risk.By combining FFH with modeled flood depths, Version 18 enables depth-in-structure analysis—a critical vulnerability metric missing from most hazard tools and essential for credible loss estimation.Supporting Resilience and Mitigation DecisionsThrough its B-Resilient™ consulting services, RiskFootprint™ supports before-and-after mitigation analysis using building plans and surveys along with FEMA Hazus™ methodologies—quantifying expected loss reduction, restoration time improvements, and resilience benefits.AvailabilityRiskFootprint™ Version 18 is available now at www.riskfootprint.com Commercial, residential, portfolio, and enterprise subscription options are available, including volume pricing and private-label solutions.Version 18 Overview Video1. A short explainer video outlining the capabilities, methodology, and use cases for Version 18 is available here: RiskFootprint™ New Version 18 (updated)About RiskFootprint™RiskFootprint™ is a SaaS platform providing hazard, climate, and resilience intelligence for real estate owners, lenders, consultants, insurers, and government agencies. The platform supports underwriting, due diligence, portfolio risk management, compliance, and resilience planning through fast, transparent, and defensible property-level analysis.Media ContactAlbert J. SlapPresident, RiskFootprint™albertslap@riskfootprint.com844-732-7473

Version 18 Explainer Video

