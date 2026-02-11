More Than Climate Risk Scores, RiskFootprint™ Emerges as Go-To Tool for Homebuyer Due Diligence
Beyond Scores: What Homebuyers Actually Need
As major real estate platforms roll back or remove third-party climate risk scores from home listings, homebuyers are being left with fewer tools to evaluate one of the most consequential factors affecting long-term home value: physical risk from flooding, wildfire, heat, wind, and other hazards.
RiskFootprint™, a leading provider of property-level hazard and climate intelligence, today announced the residential release of RiskFootprint™ Version 18, positioning the platform as a new go-to source for independent, defensible homebuyer due diligence.
“Homebuyers are being told that physical climate risk matters, but the scores they were shown are disappearing,” said Albert J. Slap, President of RiskFootprint™. “That creates confusion at exactly the wrong moment. RiskFootprint doesn’t offer a single score—it shows buyers why a home is at risk, now, how that risk translates into damage and cost, and what it means for the future.”
Beyond Scores: What Homebuyers Actually Need
Many popular climate risk scores reduce complex hazards to a single number, without explaining:
• How risk varies by structure, not just location
• Whether flooding reaches the home’s finished floor height
• How hazards translate into expected damage or loss
• How risk changes over time as climate conditions evolve
RiskFootprint™ Version 18 addresses these gaps with property-specific analytics designed for homebuyer decision-making.
What RiskFootprint™ Version 18 Delivers for Homebuyers
• 30+ hazard indicators, including flood (pluvial, fluvial, coastal), wildfire, hurricane wind, heat, drought, air quality, and water stress
• High-resolution flood modeling (approximately 10-meter resolution)
• AI-derived Finished Floor Height for hundreds of millions of U.S. homes, enabling true depth-in-structure flood analysis
• Current and future Value-at-Risk estimates, translating hazards into expected building damage and financial exposure
Rather than telling buyers a home is “high” or “low” risk, RiskFootprint™ shows what can happen to the building itself—and why.
A Tool for Buyers, Realtors, and Advisors
RiskFootprint™ reports are increasingly used by:
• Homebuyers seeking independent risk insight before making offers
• Buyer-side Realtors supporting informed negotiations
• Inspectors, advisors, and consultants involved in due diligence
The platform complements inspections and disclosures by addressing hazards those processes typically miss.
Homebuyer Explainer Video
An overview of how RiskFootprint™ supports smarter homebuyer decisions is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JG5X7HT5sK8
Availability
RiskFootprint™ Version 18 residential reports are available for any property nationwide at
www.riskfootprint.com.
About RiskFootprint™
RiskFootprint™ provides hazard, climate, and resilience intelligence for residential and commercial real estate decision-making. The platform helps buyers, owners, lenders, and advisors understand how physical risks affect property value, damage potential, and long-term resilience.
Media Contact:
Albert J. Slap, President RiskFootprint™ albertslap@riskfootprint.com
Albert Slap
Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC
albertslap@riskfootprint.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.