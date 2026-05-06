MPD Makes Arrest in 7th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects who assaulted a victim and took their property in Northwest.

On Thursday, April 30, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., multiple suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene.

During the investigation officers located surveillance video of the robbery and were able to locate two of the suspects a short time later. A 15-year-old juvenile male and a 14-year-old juvenile male both of Northeast, D.C. were located nearby and arrested. They were charged with Robbery (Force and Violence) Some of the victim’s property was recovered from one of the suspects.

The remaining suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:



Suspect #1 Suspect #2 Suspect #3 Suspect #4

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26057765