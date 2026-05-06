MPD Makes an Arrest in Northeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who was unconscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Kenzell Locust, of Northeast, DC. MPD officers located a crime scene in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast, along with two unoccupied parked vehicles struck by gunfire.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male in Forestville, Maryland. Once extradited to Washington, D.C., the suspect will be charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26054123