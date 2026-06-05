Adesso Expands Connectivity Solutions with New AUH-4040, AUH-4050, and AUH-4060 USB-C Multiport Docking Stations

Three Docking Stations Deliver Enterprise-Ready Connectivity, Multi-Display Support, and High-Speed Performance for Today's Hybrid Workforce

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, today announced the availability of its new line of USB-C multiport docking stations: the AUH-4040, AUH-4050, and AUH-4060. Designed to meet the growing demands of hybrid work environments, government agencies, educational institutions, and enterprise users, these docking stations provide expanded connectivity, high-resolution display support, power delivery, and streamlined desktop productivity.AUH-4040: Compact 9-in-1 ConnectivityThe TAA-Compliant Adesso AUH-4040 delivers essential connectivity in a compact form factor. Featuring dual HDMI outputs, three USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and TF card readers, and USB-C Power Delivery up to 100W, the dock enables users to connect multiple peripherals and external displays through a single USB-C connection. The AUH-4040 is ideal for mobile professionals seeking a portable docking solution without sacrificing performance.AUH-4050: Enhanced Productivity with Triple Display SupportFor users requiring greater display flexibility, the AUH-4050 offers an expanded feature set with support for up to three external displays. The docking station includes dual HDMI ports, VGA output, USB 3.0 connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet, media card readers, and power delivery support. A bundled 65W power adapter further simplifies workstation setup by providing reliable power while maintaining a clean workspace.AUH-4060: Premium 12-in-1 Docking for Advanced WorkstationsThe flagship AUH-4060 is designed for power users and professional workstations requiring maximum display performance and connectivity. Featuring dual DisplayPort outputs, HDMI connectivity, multiple USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and TF card readers, and up to 100W power delivery, the AUH-4060 supports high-resolution multi-monitor environments while maintaining fast data transfer speeds. The included 100W power adapter ensures reliable charging and operation for demanding workflows.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso AUH-4040 (MSRP: $99.99), AUH-4050 (MSRP: $149.99), and AUH-4060 (MSRP: $199.99) docking stations are available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.

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