Rula Health Named 'Best Virtual Care Solution' in 10th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Rula Wins "Best Virtual Care Solution" from MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Landmark 10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

Rula ensures that every patient receives safe, effective, and compassionate care that makes meaningful progress possible, and delivers care that lasts, not just sessions that start and end.” — Steve Johansson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rula Health, a nationwide behavioral health provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, today announced it has won the “Best Virtual Care Solution” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality, insurance-covered mental healthcare more accessible. Through a seamless digital experience and nationwide network of more than 23,000 therapists and psychiatric providers, patients can match with the right care in minutes and often book appointments as soon as the next day. Rula’s platform prioritizes clinical and personal fit, allowing patients to search by specialty, modality, and lived experience.

Beyond access, Rula delivers measurement-informed, evidence-based care that is continuously monitored and improved through a robust quality assurance framework. Providers are held to rigorous standards, supported by licensed Clinical Quality Specialists, and evaluated using real-time dashboards that track outcomes, therapeutic alliance, documentation and adherence to best practices.

“Rula stands out in digital mental health by choosing depth over scale, delivering sustained, clinician-led therapy and real-world outcomes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “By combining a diverse, high-performing provider with proactive oversight and ongoing support, Rula ensures that every patient receives safe, effective, and compassionate care that makes meaningful progress possible, and delivers care that lasts, not just sessions that start and end. We’re pleased to award Rula with ‘Best Virtual Care Solution!’”

“Rula was founded to make high-quality mental healthcare more accessible and effective,” said Josh Bruno, CEO and founder of Rula. “This recognition from MedTech Breakthrough reflects our commitment to delivering measurable outcomes through coordinated virtual care that supports both patients and providers. Our focus remains on improving access, enhancing the care experience, and helping people make meaningful progress in their mental health.”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a

decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care

across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.



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About Rula Health

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 23,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and many Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 180 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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