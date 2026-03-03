Rula Health Appoints Alanna Nielsen as Chief Operating Officer

New hire will accelerate and further strengthen Rula’s mission to scale high-quality behavioral health services to millions.

With our provider network expanding rapidly, Alanna’s leadership ensures that our growth never comes at the expense of our mission” — Josh Bruno, CEO of Rula

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rula Health, a nationwide behavioral health provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, today announced the appointment of Alanna Nielsen as Chief Operations Officer. Alanna is a highly respected customer-first and disciplined operator, with a demonstrated ability to build innovative solutions that scale globally. Her experience in scaling operations, driving growth, improving customer success, and fostering inclusive workplace cultures will fuel Rula’s mission of expanding access to high-quality behavioral health care and delivering a seamless, patient-centered experience.

Alanna’s focus at Rula will be on further strengthening access to care, building strong partnerships with providers, and driving sustainable growth. Alanna's career began in behavioral health before she spent nearly two decades at Amazon. Throughout her tenure at Amazon, she built a strong track record of delivering growth and measurable improvements to customer experience, across a range of retail categories with $10B+ P&Ls, including Home & Garden, Consumer Electronics, and most recently Fashion & Fitness.

“Rula’s momentum is exactly what allows us to attract a leader of Alanna’s caliber. As we scale, her operational rigor will be the catalyst that allows us to maintain excellence across the board,” said Josh Bruno, CEO of Rula. “With our provider network expanding rapidly, Alanna’s leadership ensures that our growth never comes at the expense of our mission: delivering industry-leading outcomes and making mental healthcare work for everyone.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen how technology and operational rigor can transform complex systems into seamless, human-centric experiences. Rula’s mission to make high-quality mental healthcare accessible and affordable resonates deeply with my belief that care should be evidence-based, outcome-driven, and, above all, compassionate,” said Alanna Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer of Rula. “I am thrilled to join Josh and the Rula team to scale our operations, strengthen our provider network, and help individuals seeking support find the right care at the right time."

This appointment underscores Rula’s mission to expand access to care, following the company’s nationwide rollout of psychiatric services and medication management in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and its growth to a network of more than 21,000 licensed providers and 180 million lives covered through insurance.

For more information on this announcement and regarding Rula's services, visit: https://www.rula.com/.

About Rula Health

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, nationwide next-day therapy and psychiatric availability, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 180M lives across the US. Learn more at Rula.com.

