Rula Health Appoints Manoj Sivakumar to Lead High-Performing Engineering Team

Former Hubspot and Asana Leader Joins to Scale World Class Technical Organization and Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation In Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rula Health, a nationwide behavioral health provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, today announced the appointment of Manoj Sivakumar as SVP and Head of Engineering. Manoj has a deep mastery of scaling complex products with a passion and demonstrated track record for AI innovation. Manoj will drive the expansion of high-quality care and set a new standard for technical excellence in behavioral health.

With a career built in the hyper-growth environments of Asana, LinkedIn, and Google, Manoj most recently served as SVP of Engineering at HubSpot where he led the charge in AI-driven expansion. His ability to navigate the complexities of massive scale with a sense of urgency is a unique advantage. At Rula, he is tasked with translating execution at the speed of business into the behavioral health sector, rapidly bridging the gap between advanced AI innovation and superior, accessible care.

“Manoj has spent his career at the intersection of complex infrastructure and human-centric product design,” said Josh Bruno, CEO of Rula. “His leadership at HubSpot, Asana, and LinkedIn transformed how millions of people connect and grow. We are thrilled to have him apply that same visionary engineering to the challenge of making mental healthcare truly accessible."

“I’m thrilled to join Rula and continue to build an exceptional team dedicated to technical excellence,” said Manoj. “By leveraging AI and world-class engineering, we are ensuring top-tier talent solves one of society’s most fundamental needs: getting every individual the right mental health care at the right time.”

This appointment underscores Rula’s mission to expand access to care, following the company’s nationwide rollout of psychiatric services and medication management in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and its growth to a network of more than 21,000 licensed providers and 180 million lives covered through insurance.

For more information on this announcement and regarding Rula's services, visit: https://www.rula.com/.

About Rula Health

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, nationwide next-day therapy and psychiatric availability, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 180M lives across the US. Learn more at Rula.com.

