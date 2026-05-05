Watch: CDCR welcomes 38 new parole agents

CDCR welcomed 38 new parole agents after they graduated at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt. The agents are prepared to embark on their new careers in the Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO).

Graduates Vivian Gomez and Evangelina Galindo received additional recognition for actions performed when a staff member experienced a medical emergency.

Watch the video (story continues below):

Two parole agent students assist during medical emergency

Gomez and Galindo from the Basic Parole Agent Academy (BPAA) class of 1-26P were recognized during the April 10 graduation ceremony for actions performed during a medical emergency.

While attending the 13-week training, they noticed a staff member who appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency. Gomez and Galindo quickly jumped into action, taking proactive steps to treat the staff member until paramedics arrived on scene. The newly graduated agents received special recognition and commendations, highlighting their efforts.

Justin Van Emmerik, Parole Agent III, Division Training Unit, praised their efforts.

“When faced with a sudden medical emergency, these students did not hesitate. They remained calm, quickly assessed the situation, and took immediate action to help someone in need. Their bravery, presence of mind, and willingness to step forward in a critical moment made a meaningful difference. (They) reflect the very best of what we hope to see in our students.”

What is the parole agent academy?

The students underwent 13 weeks of rigorous training in the BPAA at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. They will serve in communities across the state of California.

“That is a massive sacrifice – to give up 13 weeks of your life and away from your loved ones to come here and go through this training, which is very difficult and arduous. It says a lot about the character of our staff. They’re willing to make that type of sacrifice. I am very proud of them today,” said DAPO Director Bryan Bishop.

To attend the academy, candidates must complete the hiring process by applying to take the Parole Agent I exam or gaining eligibility through the transfer process by meeting the minimum qualifications.

Eligible candidates apply for open positions listed on the CalCareers website and interviews are held for the most qualified applicants.

>> Learn more about becoming a parole agent.

Video by Burnadette Durley, TV Specialist

Photos by Richard Tan, Director, TV Communications Center

Office of Public and Employee Communications

Parole graduation in photos

Celebration after graduation

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more Appointments and Promotions.