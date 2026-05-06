By the numbers: CDCR teachers make a difference

In honor of Teachers Appreciation Week, CDCR recognizes the efforts and dedication of educators giving incarcerated students a chance to positively contribute to their communities.
The department has a comprehensive education system for incarcerated individuals. Every institution has accredited adult school offerings for adult basic education, high school diploma, and GED programs.
CDCR institutions also offer secondary education opportunities including:
- career and technical education (CTE) programs
- partnering with local community colleges and additional distance colleges to provide access to higher education for incarcerated persons.
Within CDCR, there are about 13,000 incarcerated students enrolled in adult basic and secondary education. There are also 4,500 in CTE and more than 10,000 in college.
Dedication to students’ success
These programs continue to be successful due to the dedicated and compassionate educators who work with students daily. CDCR currently employs more than 700 teachers across all 30 of its institutions. These specialized educators do more than just show up to teach a class; they often provide encouragement and attention to incarcerated individuals who may have never received educational support before.
The influence of education and teachers in reducing recidivism and supporting safer, more stable communities is backed by data.
Research shows education may have a positive impact on post-release recidivism, with individuals who participated in rehabilitative programs having lower rates of recidivism than those who do not participate. In the three years after an individual is released from CDCR custody, those with an academic education achievement had on average a 12 percent lower rate of recidivism for re-arrests, convictions and returning to prison when compared to individuals who did not pursue education while incarcerated. The rate for recidivism for those who pursued CTE was also reduced by an average of 14 percent.
Story by the Office of Public and Employee Communications
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