VA boosts Veteran suicide risk screening, evaluations to record levels

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it has set new records this year for both Veteran suicide prevention screening and comprehensive evaluations for at-risk Veterans – two critical elements of the department’s ongoing work to prevent Veteran suicide.

In March 2026, 88% of all Veterans who received VA care over the prior 12 months completed an annual screen for suicide risk. That’s the highest Veteran engagement rate since VA started collecting these records in 2021. Veterans who did not receive this screen in the 12 months ending March 2026 either completed it later or declined the option.

Also as of March 2026, 96% of Veterans deemed to be at risk of suicide completed a comprehensive follow-up evaluation and support plan within 24 hours. That’s the highest follow-up rate since VA started collecting these records in 2021. Veterans who did not receive this follow-up evaluation in 24 hours received it shortly thereafter or declined it.

During the Biden Administration, VA’s failure to provide risk screening and timely follow-up evaluations to Veterans was highlighted in a 2024 report from VA’s Office of Inspector General. That report recommended that the department ensure more Veterans are covered by these crucial steps, and VA’s improvements allowed OIG to acknowledge VA’s implementation of this recommendation in April.

This progress reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to ending the scourge of Veteran suicide. To accomplish this mission, VA has stepped up efforts to connect with unenrolled Veterans, as statistics show more than 60% of Veteran suicides involve people who were not in VA care in the two years prior to their death. This is one of several efforts VA has made that helped attract more than 125,000 additional VA health care enrollees in 2026 alone.

“VA care and benefits are key to reducing Veteran suicide, and under President Trump, the department is redoubling its efforts to reach those most at risk,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.