VA announces nearly $600M in infrastructure improvements in second quarter of FY 2026

WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs approved $596 million in VA infrastructure improvements in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, part of a record $4.8 billion in non-recurring maintenance funds VA will deploy this year.

VA’s FY 2026 $4.8 billion NRM budget is the largest in the department’s history.

The funds will be used by VA medical facilities for significant maintenance, replacements and upgrades needed to maintain and improve operational capability and healthcare delivery.

“The Trump Administration is making massive improvements in VA healthcare and benefits, and Veterans are noticing,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “The historic investments we’re making in VA facilities across the nation are another reason why we’ve added more than 125,000 VA healthcare enrollees in 2026 alone.”

The list of second quarter projects can be found here.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for FY 2026, VA has obligated $1.064 billion through the second quarter. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants.

These investments are just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: