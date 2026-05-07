VA, non-profits team up to honor Veterans during ‘Memorial May’

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration is working throughout the month of May with non-profit organizations Carry The Load, Travis Manion Foundation and Victory for Veterans to pay homage to Veterans interred in VA’s 157 National Cemeteries through a series of events, volunteer opportunities and shared stories leading up to Memorial Day.

The National Cemetery Administration expects more than 70,000 volunteers to participate in memorial activities in more than 100 VA national cemeteries throughout Memorial May.

“I welcome everyone across the country to join us at our national cemeteries in honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives protecting our freedom and our way of life,” said VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Sam Brown. “As we mark the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, the sacrifices of these heroes remind us that liberty is never free and must be cherished and protected by every generation.”

This is the ninth consecutive year of collaboration with Carry the Load, fifth consecutive year with the Travis Manion Foundation and the third consecutive year with Victory for Veterans. Volunteers can learn more about events, remembering and honoring military service here: Volunteer Opportunities

Carry The Load

Carry The Load volunteers will march in 75 locations across the country, including three VA national cemeteries (Tahoma, Los Angeles and Jefferson Barracks). CTL will also hold its signature May 24 Dallas Memorial March along the historic Katy Trail. Marchers carry signs, banners and American flags honoring fallen friends or family members. Those who want to participate should register in advance.

Travis Manion Foundation

This year’s Travis Manion Foundation’s The Honor Project will visit over 30 VA national cemeteries throughout Memorial Day weekend. Family and friends are invited to submit a Fallen Heroes request and a foundation volunteer will visit the gravesite, lay a hand-crafted commemorative token and pause for a moment of reflection. Find the list of participating cemeteries here.

Victory for Veterans

Volunteers with Victory for Veterans recognize Veterans by placing a flower on every Veteran’s grave at each VA cemetery they visit. Since 2021, the program has expanded operations to place flowers at 10 VA national cemeteries, two state Veterans cemeteries and one private cemetery. The group expects more than 400 volunteers this year and more than 27,000 flowers will be placed. Find the list of list of participating cemeteries here.

Veterans Legacy Memorial

VA encourages all Americans to use VA’s Veterans Legacy Memorial website to share memories and stories about Veterans who are no longer with us. VLM is the nation’s largest online memorial space dedicated to Veterans, with more than 10.5 million interactive pages where family, friends, and others can submit written tributes, photos, biographies, documents, and other information.

Over 5.75 million decedents, including 4.1 million Veterans from the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, are interred in VA national cemeteries. NCA honors eligible Veterans, active-duty service members, and eligible family members with final resting places in national shrines and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and sacrifice to our Nation.

For information about VA burial benefits, visit any one of VA’s national cemetery locations, visit online at VA burial benefits and memorial items or call toll-free at 800-827-1000. To pre-plan a burial for you and your family, visit NCA’s pre-need eligibility website.