Garland-Byron project start expected in mid-May

A $2.4 million pavement and bridge rehabilitation project is expected to start May 15 on U.S. 14A between Garland and Byron.

The 4.24-mile project includes asphalt milling, paving, chip sealing and bridge rehabilitation from the U.S. The intersection of US 14A and Wyoming Highway 114 near Garland, extending east to the Park County/Big Horn County line.

"Bridge work is anticipated to begin May 15 and is scheduled to take about eight weeks to complete," said Mike Miller, resident engineer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Basin. "Traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge during this period. Motorists should expect delays of up to two minutes."

The bridge is above the railroad tracks at U.S. 14A milepost 30.14, about a half-mile east of the U.S. 14A/Wyoming 114 intersection.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

"Paving operations are scheduled to start Aug. 31," Miller said.

Project completion date is Aug. 31, 2028.