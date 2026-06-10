Seasonal paving operations to begin in Campbell County

Gillette, Wyo -- Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 will begin seasonal paving operations in various locations around Campbell County the week of June 22. Work is expected to continue through July 9, weather permitting.

Paving operations are performed by WYDOT maintenance crews to repair roadways damaged by snow removal, winter frost heaving, excessive ruts, and cracking. The average life span of the top few inches of a paved highway is ten to fifteen years, depending on traffic type and volume.

Each year, area maintenance supervisors, foremen, and district administrators meet to determine which roadways require paving. They analyze data, conduct site visits, and evaluate surface conditions to prioritize repairs. A key determinant in this process is ensuring the roadway provides safe travel for motorists.

Maintenance crews plan to pave the following locations in Campbell County over the next few weeks:

·I-90: Between mile markers 133.3 and 135.1

·WYO 59 North: Between mile marker 120.9 and 121.1

·WYO 59 South: Between mile markers 56.45 and 60.6

To complete these operations, crews will close travel lanes, set up detours, and utilize flagging operations. While work sections may range from a few hundred feet to a mile long, wait times are expected to be minimal.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and move over when encountering maintenance, construction, and utility workers. Under the Move Over law, drivers must provide safe clearance to emergency responders and maintenance vehicles. On roads with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must move to the farthest lane. On two-lane roads with speed limits of 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to 20 mph below the posted limit. Failure to comply may result in a $235 fine.

Paving operations in Campbell County are expected to be completed by the 9th of July, after which crews will move to Johnson and Sheridan counties the rest of July and August. All project scheduling is subject to change and weather-dependent.