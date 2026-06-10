Rawlins Higley Boulevard pedestrian underpass to move into second phase of construction

RAWLINS, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will shift into the second phase of construction for the new pedestrian underpass on US 287 Bypass/Higley Boulevard corridor.

Beginning Monday, June 15, crews will be closing a section of the 287 Bypass/Higley Blvd. between Harshman St./Aberdeen Blvd. and Inverness Blvd. This closure is expected to extend into late July to accommodate the installation of the pedestrian underpass.

A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic around the closure. Commercial vehicle traffic will be advised to use Interstate 80 exit 211, Spruce Street, as a detour, via overhead message boards on Interstate 80.

The Higley pedestrian underpass represents two decades of studies and efforts aimed at making North Higley Boulevard a safer route for pedestrians. A partnership between WYDOT and the Rawlins Urban Systems Committee determined that an underground pedestrian tunnel is the most effective and cost-efficient solution for this location. Over 80% of the project's funding comes from the State Urban Systems program, with the remaining portion funded by the Specific Purpose "6th Penny" Tax.

The pedestrian underpass will enable pedestrians to safely travel between Highland Hills, nearby schools, and locations west of the bypass without the need to cross the busy highway.

All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.