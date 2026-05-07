Hydrolix Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth

Hydrolix.io Brian Howie, Hydrolix Chief Revenue Officer Enrico Risi, Hydrolix Vice President of Global Strategic Sales

Brian Howie Joins as Chief Revenue Officer; Enrico Risi Appointed Vice President of Global Strategic Sales

Together, they are going to help us expand our enterprise presence, deepen our partner ecosystem, and take Hydrolix from a breakout company to a category-defining one.” — Marty Kagan, CEO/Co-Founder of Hydrolix

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale, today announced two key executive appointments: Brian Howie as Chief Revenue Officer and Enrico Risi as Vice President of Global Strategic Sales. Together, these hires signal a major step in Hydrolix's mission to become the foundational data layer for the next generation of security, observability, and AI-driven applications.The appointments come on the heels of Hydrolix's $80 million Series C funding round led by QED Investors, strong customer momentum, and an expanding partner ecosystem that includes Akamai, AWS, and major CDN operators worldwide."Brian and Enrico represent exactly the caliber of operator we need at this stage of Hydrolix's growth,” said Marty Kagan, CEO and Co-founder, Hydrolix. “Brian has a proven track record of building the kind of disciplined, scalable GTM engines that turn technical differentiation into durable revenue. Enrico brings a rare combination of deep security and public sector expertise, a global network built over more than a decade in the field, and a genuine understanding of the data sovereignty and telemetry challenges our customers face every day. Together, they are going to help us expand our enterprise presence, deepen our partner ecosystem, and take Hydrolix from a breakout company to a category-defining one."Brian Howie brings more than two decades of experience leading global sales organizations at high-growth SaaS and cybersecurity companies to his new role. He is best known for helping scale Sumo Logic from approximately $45 million to $250 million in annual recurring revenue and through its successful IPO, a milestone that required redesigning coverage models, embedding rigorous forecasting culture, and building a leadership bench capable of owning outcomes at every layer of the field.Throughout his career, including tenures at AppDynamics, Dataminr, McAfee, and Menlo Security, Howie has consistently improved win rates, deal sizes, and net retention not through one-time heroics, but through repeatable go-to-market systems. He has launched federal and public sector practices, guided organizations through FedRAMP certification, and built channel and partner strategies that expand revenue reach across enterprise, mid-market, and government segments. He is a practitioner of value-based selling and has built value offices that tie product impact directly to measurable customer outcomes.At Hydrolix, Howie will lead global revenue strategy, sharpen market segmentation and coverage, and build the go-to-market engine designed to match the company's product and technical differentiation."The category Hydrolix is operating in, which includes high-volume, high-fidelity log data at a fraction of the cost of legacy approaches, is one of the most strategically important problems in infrastructure today, and it's only getting more critical as AI workloads demand long-retention, real-time data,” said Howie. “What convinced me to join was the combination of differentiated technology, real customer proof, and a leadership team that is disciplined about building for the long term. Hydrolix has the product, the customers, and the capital. My job is to build the GTM engine that turns that lead into durable, category-defining growth."Enrico Risi joins Hydrolix as Vice President of Global Strategic Sales with a career built at the intersection of advanced security analytics, data sovereignty, and petabyte-scale telemetry operations. He spent more than a decade at Google Cloud Security, serving as Director of EMEA Public Sector and META Enterprise Sales, where he ran the expansion of Chronicle, Alphabet's security analytics company, and built the region's security partnerships organization.Risi is widely recognized as the executive leader behind Cybershield, a federated, sovereign-security program that became one of the most strategic offerings accelerating Google Chronicals rapid growth. He architected the go-to-market motion, closed the deals that proved the model, and scaled it into a global franchise adopted across multiple continents and verticals, solving a problem the industry had long considered intractable: giving sovereign governments and heavily regulated enterprises access to world-class security analytics without requiring them to surrender control of their data.His academic and leadership profile is equally distinctive. Risi holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin and executive education in cybersecurity from Harvard University. He is a certified executive coach, a university lecturer in marketing and strategy, a startup founder, and a competitive endurance athlete with ten Ironman completions to his credit.At Hydrolix, Risi will focus on enterprise and public sector go-to-market strategies, deepening the partnerships that embed Hydrolix inside the world's largest security and observability platforms, and building toward Hydrolix's position as the dominant telemetry data fabric for the next decade."For more than a decade, I watched the same conversation play out in every country, across governments, banks, telcos, and regulated enterprises. They are all trying to keep more telemetry, retain it longer, query it faster, and run AI on top of it,” said Risi. “Legacy log infrastructure made those four things mutually exclusive. Hydrolix is the only platform I've encountered that doesn't force the trade-off. The architecture, the traction, the Akamai TrafficPeak partnership, the proof at Super Bowl and Olympic-scale, and a leadership team that has genuinely lived the problem they are solving. That combination is rare, and it is exactly why I am here."About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a Portland, Oregon-based real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. Founded in 2018, Hydrolix addresses the two scale barriers facing observability and security platforms: global scale and real-time performance. The platform delivers real-time analytics that get you insights in seconds across globally distributed data at internet scale—from servers and microservices to AI agents—while enabling years of retention through next-generation compression. Trusted by Fox, ABC, and Paramount for mission-critical live events, Hydrolix has grown to over 650 customers globally in just 24 months. For more information, visit www.hydrolix.io. Media Contact(s):Abby RossHead of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

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