Love Wins International Film Festival Returns with House of Yes for Fearless Celebration of Film, Art & Live Performance

Love Wins International Film Festival 2026 House of YES 5x Billboard & #1 Dance/EDM Recording Artist, Jason Walker Love Wins International Film Festival Founder, Jaret Martino #LoveWinsFilmFest

Love Wins Film Festival returns to Sayville Theatre for a multi-day celebration spotlighting emerging voices and urgent, socially-driven storytelling.

Each year, we see new voices and perspectives take the spotlight, making the festival a launching pad for talent and authentic storytelling that resonates within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community.” — Jaret Martino

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suffolk Music and Arts Festival, presented byThe Love Wins International Film Festival and Babylon Pride, will return to Sayville Theatre June 6-9, 2026 for a multi-day showcase of independent films, live performances, and immersive art, organizers announced Wednesday. The 2026 festival debuts a dynamic partnership with Brooklyn’s world-renowned House of Yes , offering discounted tickets to the May 29 show. This season features food trucks, an appearance by Woody from Toy Story, live performances, filmmaker panels, screenings, awards, networking events, and visual art showcases. Now in its eleventh year, the festival drew more than 1,200 attendees from 15 countries and expects to surpass those numbers this year.The festival’s red carpet and live programming will feature hosts and performances by Bella Noche, Porshe, @Koko.Del.Rey, Carmella, @andys_1010, New Jersey alt pop artist Jason Bembry, and Jason Walker, the award winning Billboard Dance and EDM recording artist behind multiple No. 1 club hits. Other special guests will include Linda Leuzzi of the Long Island Advance and Fire Island News, Roman of BELLA Magazine, Congressional candidate Chris Gallant, along with other notable VIPS.Love Wins will also spotlight Pride for Youth, whose work supporting LGBTQ+ young people aligns with the festival’s commitment to visibility, advocacy and community. Through affirming mental health services, education and outreach, Pride for Youth provides vital support systems, while Love Wins amplifies stories that reflect the depth, resilience and lived experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.“PFY is deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with and support Love Wins Films,” said Aiden Jay Kaplan, LCSW, assistant director of Pride for Youth. “Storytelling has the power to create visibility, inspire hope, and foster meaningful change within our communities. We are honored to work with an organization so committed to uplifting LGBTQ+ voices and experiences through film and media.”The 2026 program will feature more than 30 films from 12 countries, spanning LGBTQ+ identity, resilience, mental health, history and social commentary. The festival will also spotlight emerging creatives through a visual arts competition and live talent showcase, with selected performers competing for a cash prize and talent representation meetings with Mara Santino of Luber Roklin Entertainment and Maggie Maes of MKM Talent Management.“Love Wins was created to give artists and filmmakers a platform where fearless storytelling could thrive,” festival founder and director Jaret Martino said. “Each year, we see new voices and perspectives take the spotlight, making the festival a launching pad for talent and authentic storytelling that resonates within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community,” he further shared.The festival’s kick-off collaboration with House of Yes begins May 29 with a special “Dirty Circus” event in Brooklyn, offering filmmakers, artists, and attendees an early preview of the festival’s growing multidisciplinary vision as it continues expanding into dance, live music, and experiential art.Ahead of the official screenings, filmmakers and guests will also attend networking events at Fire Island Cherry Grove, creating opportunities for collaboration among creatives across film, media, and the arts. Discounted round-trip ferry tickets offered by Sayville Ferry Service. The weekend concludes June 7 with participation in the Babylon Pride Parade, where attendees and supporters are encouraged to march alongside the Love Wins community.This year’s program includes:• Trans Rising: Award-winning documentary about Amsterdam’s transgender community, exploring personal stories of resilience and identity. (Director: John Rizzo; Executive Producers: Yvo Manuel Vas Dias & John Rizzo)• HIM+: An intimate narrative about a gay man confronting HIV stigma and navigating life and relationships after diagnosis. (Director: Tyshawn “Creed” Smith)• Paul Cuffe Is Me: A vibrant music video fusing modern hip hop and dance to reimagine the story of Paul Cuffee, a Wampanoag Native American and Black abolitionist, for today’s world. (Director: Anita Allison)• A Clown Girl: The journey of a woman whose passion for clowning helps her bring joy and positive change to others. (Director: Sokratis Alafouzos)• While You Love Me: A lyrical reflection on love between women, exploring identity and emotional honesty within societal expectations. (Directors: Sarah Allen & Zoë Lola)• Glitterbaited: A modern queer romantic farce inspired by Cyrano de Bergerac, following an insecure writer who teams up with his handsome but socially awkward best friend to win over the witty man they both admire. (Producer: AJ Mattioli)Together, the selections reflect the festival’s commitment to stories that confront stigma, reclaim history, celebrate queer joy and create space for deeper cultural conversation. Across genres and formats, this year’s slate highlights filmmakers and artists using their work to explore identity, resilience, mental health, social justice and the ongoing pursuit of inclusion."Comedy has always been one of the queer community’s greatest survival tools, using humor, camp, performance, and wit to create connection, reclaim power, and find joy in the face of hardship, which is why putting Feature Film, "Glitterbaited" on screen with Love Wins International Film Festival matters now more than ever.” ~ AJ Mattioli, ProducerFestival attendees will experience a full day of live programming on June 6, beginning with a talent competition at 11 a.m. EST, followed by red carpet arrivals, live performances, official screenings, and the festival’s awards ceremony.FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:May 29 & 30, 2026: Pre-Festival Event @ House of Yes Dirty Circus Party (located at 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 with entrance at 408 Jefferson Street)June 5, 2026: Industry Networking Event @ Fire Island Cherry GroveJune 6, 2026: Sayville Theatre (located at 103 Railroad Ave, Sayville, NY 11782)June 6: Opening Screenings (10 a.m.), Talent competition (11 a.m.), red carpet arrivals (2 p.m.), live performances (3:30 p.m.), screenings (5 p.m.), awards ceremony (10 p.m.).June 7: Babylon Pride ParadeSecure your tickets and discover more details at Film Freeway . Don't miss your chance to be part of this inspiring event—reserve your spot today!Sponsors and community partners include WBLI Radio, Le Fit, Monarch Nature, Cloud9 AVP, SEPA Mujer, Northwell Health, and The Engage Organization, which will be on site for voter registration and community engagement.As independent cinema continues to elevate stories too often left at the margins, Love Wins International Film Festival offers a vibrant meeting ground for filmmakers, performers, artists and audiences to connect through work that is bold, timely and fearlessly human.Members of the press and media: Request your accreditation by contacting Jade Umbrella PR.Be part of this celebration—report, connect, and amplify LGBTQ+ stories.Stay connected with us @LoveWinsFilms on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates. Join our online community and share your festival moments! About Love Wins International Film Festival: Love Wins International Film Festival is a New York-based event dedicated to championing inclusive storytelling and socially impactful cinema. The festival presents film screenings, live performances, panel discussions, and networking events, connecting audiences with filmmakers, performers, and visual artists. #LoveWinsFilmFest

*Watch the Love Wins International Film Festival 2026 teaser here.*

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