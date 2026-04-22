Hydrolix Wins Best of Show at NAB Show 2026

Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, Hydrolix. Hydrolix.io

Hydrolix CDN Insights Earns Top Industry Recognition for Delivering Real-Time Visibility Into CDN Performance at Massive Scale

No one else in the world can do this over multiple CDNs in real-time. Winning Best of Show at NAB is a powerful signal that the industry is dependent on a real-time media visibility solution.” — Simon Ouderkirk

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform purpose-built for global scale data analytics and observability, today announced it has won the prestigious Best of Show Award at NAB Show 2026. The honor recognizes CDN Insights , Hydrolix’s out-of-the-box analytics solution used by major media companies on their most critical media events, for its transformative approach to delivering real-time visibility into performance across the world’s largest and most challenging digital events.This is the second consecutive year Hydrolix has been named a winner at The NAB Show. In 2025, Hydrolix won the NAB Show Product of the Year for monitoring and measuring tools. The NAB Show is widely regarded as one of the most competitive recognitions in the media, entertainment, and technology industry. Being named Best of Show in the ITPro category underscores the difficult and critical role that real-time data infrastructure plays in today’s digital delivery landscape and the growing demand for operations teams to move beyond reactive firefighting toward true, proactive control when every second counts.“This recognition validates what our customers have been telling us since day one: the old way of managing CDN performance, which includes manual pipelines, sampled data, and siloed dashboards, simply doesn’t work when your company relies on the internet to deliver outcomes,” said Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, Hydrolix. “CDN Insights was built to change that. In seconds, operators can ingest petabyte-scale data, query it all in subseconds, and get performance insights instantly, significantly reducing mitigation time. No one else in the world can do this over multiple CDNs in real-time. Winning Best of Show at NAB is a powerful signal that the industry is dependent on a real-time media visibility solution.”For enterprises that depend on CDNs to deliver digital content and real-time experiences, the stakes for operational visibility have never been higher. Yet as CDN deployments have scaled in complexity, spanning multiple global providers, billions of performance events per day, and increasingly demanding end-user expectations, gaining timely, actionable insight into delivery performance has remained a technical and financial impossibility.Leading digital media companies face a familiar and costly cycle: incidents impact users before they are detected, and that means unhappy customers and millions in lost revenue. Traditional approaches either fail to provide the depth of insight needed, buckle under traffic spikes, or demand months of engineering investment just to get off the ground. The result is reactive troubleshooting, rising support volumes, and reputational risk.CDN Insights is Hydrolix’s purpose-built analytics solution for CDN observability—delivering immediate, production-ready visibility into global internet performance without custom engineering work. Built on the Hydrolix platform’s industry-leading ability to ingest, store, and query high-volume data in real time, CDN Insights gives the world’s most demanding media and entertainment leaders the business-critical control they need to detect, diagnose, and resolve delivery issues before they become customer problems.CDN Insights is available now. Organizations interested in deploying real-time CDN observability without the overhead of custom engineering can learn more at hydrolix.io. About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for internet-scale operations. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. With industry-leading compression and sub-10-second query performance, Hydrolix delivers the speed, scale, and cost efficiency that modern digital operations demand. Hydrolix serves over 650 customers globally, including Fortune 500 companies and the world’s largest content delivery networks.Media Contact(s):Abby Ross - Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

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