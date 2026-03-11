New AI Learning Platform Helps Students and Workers Build Skills for a Fast-Evolving AI Economy

StudyFetch, a technology company building AI-native learning products, today announced the launch of Honen, a new workforce training platform.

Everyone deserves access to a personal tutor. Honen helps organizations transform expert knowledge into structured learning experiences that adapt to each individual.” — Ryan Trattner CTO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 92,000 jobs were lost in January alone. Many students and workers say they are facing the most uncertain job market of their lives as artificial intelligence reshapes industries faster than traditional education and training systems can adapt. Those with the fewest resources to retrain often face the greatest risk of being left behind. StudyFetch , a technology company building AI-native learning products, today announced the launch of Honen , a new workforce training platform designed to help organizations transform expert knowledge into personalized learning experiences that guide each learner toward real-world competency.As industries evolve rapidly, education and workforce training can no longer operate in separate lanes. Learners and organizations increasingly need flexible pathways that connect foundational knowledge to practical, job-relevant skills. Honen is designed to help close that gap by enabling organizations to rapidly translate expert knowledge into guided learning experiencesHonen: Workforce Training Built from Existing Expert KnowledgeHonen is designed to help organizations turn existing expertise into guided workforce training programs. Rather than functioning as a traditional question-and-answer chatbot, Honen acts as an AI tutor that actively guides learners through material, adapting instruction and pacing to each individual.Organizations can upload manuals, standards documents, SOPs, certification requirements, and other training materials, then describe their objectives in plain language. Honen analyzes these materials and can perform additional external research when needed to ensure the content reflects current knowledge and industry practices. From there, the system generates structured courses that may include reading materials, video, flashcards, podcasts, quizzes, and lectures.Each learner is paired with an AI guide that functions as a personalized tutor throughout the training experience. The system can adapt explanations, pacing, and instructional formats to the learner while remaining available for real-time clarification and support. Honen also supports voice-based interactions, allowing learners to engage with the tutor conversationally as they progress through the material.“Everyone deserves access to a personal tutor,” said Ryan Trattner, CTO and Co-Founder of StudyFetch. “Honen is designed to guide learners through material at their own pace rather than simply answering questions. It helps organizations transform expert knowledge into structured learning experiences that adapt to each individual.”Key capabilities of Honen include:• Courses created in minutes rather than months• Rapid updates as standards and regulations evolve• Multi-format learning to accommodate different learning preferences• Certificates and progress tracking based on demonstrated comprehension• Privacy-first architecture with FERPA-compliant, fully isolated workspacesBy combining automated course generation with personalized AI tutoring, Honen enables organizations to deploy workforce training quickly while helping learners reach measurable competency without requiring large instructional design teams.Expanding Workforce-Aligned Learning InfrastructureThe launch of Honen reflects StudyFetch’s broader efforts to strengthen AI-powered learning while supporting responsible implementation in education and workforce environments.The company continues to expand partnerships with school systems, higher education institutions, and industry organizations to help connect learning experiences with workforce pathways.Across its platform, StudyFetch aims to strengthen comprehension, support responsible AI use in learning environments, and build scalable pathways from early literacy through college and workforce readiness.About StudyFetchStudyFetch is a technology company building AI-native learning products designed to strengthen comprehension and connect education with workforce readiness. The platform supports students, educators, and organizations in building durable, real-world skills.Media Contact:LaSean Knox-BrownDirector of CommunicationsPress@StudyFetch.com

